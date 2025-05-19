Fatal Blast Near Palm Spring Fertility Clinic ‘Act Of Terrorism’ –FBI

Share

FBI officials in California have called a bomb explosion outside a fertility clinic – that killed one person and injured four others – an “intentional act of terrorism”.

The blast happened just before 11:00 local time (19:00 BST) less than a mile from downtown Palm Springs, near several businesses including the American Reproductive Centers (ARC).

The clinic said no-one from the facility was harmed. The FBI later said it had “a person of interest” in its investigation, but officers were “not actively searching” for the suspect.

Rhino Williams, who was at his restaurant nearby, told the BBC he heard the blast, initially thinking a plane or helicopter had crashed.

