New Telegraph

May 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Fatal Blast Near…

Fatal Blast Near Palm Spring Fertility Clinic ‘Act Of Terrorism’ –FBI

FBI officials in California have called a bomb explosion outside a fertility clinic – that killed one person and injured four others – an “intentional act of terrorism”.

The blast happened just before 11:00 local time (19:00 BST) less than a mile from downtown Palm Springs, near several businesses including the American Reproductive Centers (ARC).

The clinic said no-one from the facility was harmed. The FBI later said it had “a person of interest” in its investigation, but officers were “not actively searching” for the suspect.

Rhino Williams, who was at his restaurant nearby, told the BBC he heard the blast, initially thinking a plane or helicopter had crashed.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

2 Dead, 22 Injured As Mexican Navy Ship Crashes Into New York Bridge
Read Next

Seplat Energy Advances to Top Spot With MPNU Acquisition
Share
Copy Link
×