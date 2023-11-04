Fatai Amoo: So Much At Stake For Osimhen To Win Africa’s Best Footballer Award

Former international, Fatai Amoo, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said security must be put at the best for Nigeria Premier Football League to return to the apex of African and World football. Excerpts…

At the recently announced Ballon d’Or award, our own Victor Osimhen, finished eighth overall, becoming the first Nigerian to achieve such a feat, what’s your take on this?

I’m happy and it’s not only for Nigeria but for Africa. He has really done well and now all eyes are on him. I want to say he is now under more pressure but he is a very determined human and I know he will want to surpass this. Thank God he has all that it takes to be a footballer. I think it’s a good initiative for other Nigerian and African players to see.

There is a debate about him winning the African Footballer of the Year Award this year, do you see him achieving this?

I heard the debate on Brila recently. Some people called in to give their voice and I think the moderator and the ex-international said the criteria might not be as we are looking at it. From my own point of view as a Nigerian and someone who the boy has played under, he was in the U-23 although he didn’t later make it to the Olympics in Brazil, but he was part of the team that qualified in Senegal.

For me, I would love him to win it with what he has done at the club level. It’s something that can win it for him but there are other factors, other criteria that they use that we are not in position to know. He might win it or he might not but I think he deserves it and he has done well. Winning it is another thing that will be decided by the people who will be privileged to vote for him. I think it’s dicey and it’s a 50-50 chance for him.

Some people are saying the failure of Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar might work against him, do you believe this too?

It is. We didn’t go to the World Cup that would have added more points to his accolades that he has won. I think all the factors that will work for him are there but other factors that will be used that you and I can’t say anything about are there as well. Morocco got to the semifinals and that was the first time any African team or country will get there and they have players like Hakimi and others.

For me, and not only Nigerians and those who love Osimhen will want it to work but all these very important points that might affect. Whatever happens, I believe he has done well and there is still a lot of room for him to really do better than what he has done now.

Also, people were saying Lionel Messi, the record Ballon d’Or award winner, doesn’t deserve his eighth gong, do you think so too?

Almost every year it comes up. I’m coming from a very neutral angle and I look at what Messi did in the World Cup, fantastic. In Copa America he won it. He played in PSG, he didn’t do badly, I’m not taking anything from Haaland. Did he play in the World Cup? No. Look at how many goals Messi scored in the World Cup. Look at how many accolades he won.

He also won the Copa America for Argentina. For me, personally without taking anything away from Haaland as striker and finisher. I’m not a Messi fan but to me he deserves it because of the World Cup and the Copa America. He won the Man of the Match four times at the World Cup. We know there are some Ronaldo factors, I want to say it the way I see it.

He did well in the World Cup and Copa America and he didn’t do badly in PSG even though he didn’t do as well as expected. That World Cup and Copa America that Haaland hasn’t won before are part of the factor that affected and that gave Messi the edge.

The Nigeria League is ongoing at the moment, and now we have some private-owned clubs in the league, do you see more of such clubs dominating the league like we used to have in the past?

Thank God we have seen some positive developments in our league which I want to pray that we will further see it in terms of improvement. When we have a dividend in terms of what these private teams have spent, get returns on their investments. If they budget X amount and they don’t have a deficit instead they have gains, that will motivate other private enterprises to come in and with that we will begin to see good sponsorship, advertisement and other things that will make our league to be professional so that others can key into it.

We will begin to see players coming from outside to come and play in Nigerian leagues. I think it’s a very good development for our league.

You personally at a time played for First Bank FC, but obviously all the teams under the organisation, including the women basketball team have all been playing badly. Would you say the financial institution is no longer interested in sports?

I think you have answered the question, they are not really interested in sports because I can remember during our days, there are players from there who moved abroad and even those of us that did not go out for one reason or the other, I didn’t go out because I was not looking at football as anything that I would take as a career. I ended up in the bank as an assistant manager. I am a retiree.

Then First Bank, they fly us for away games. If they can do that at that time, and now, First Bank is finding it difficult to float a team. Then our female basketball team goes anywhere in the world up to the USA to play but I don’t know whether it’s the economy. That time, you can see how many players the bank produced for the national team. At a time First Bank was having up to six in the junior team.

In the national team we had Samuel Ewogo, Wasiu lpaye. During my time, Alfred Koto, myself and others were called to the national team but we were being taken care of by the management in terms of work. We were employees at First Bank and they placed some premium on football or sport in general then. These days I don’t know, maybe it’s the economic crunch or the management who are in charge but in terms of sports First Bank is no longer at the peak.

Recently, I had an interview with former National team coach, James Peters, and he spoke about incentives from most of these private clubs to their players during your days. What do we do to get back to those old times?

We have said it repeatedly over time that our calendar must suits the purpose for which the league is being organised. We want to have the league and have a champion, runner up. We want to play the FA Cup and have those who will represent the country at the club level outside. Then if you check very well we have not been doing well. What has been the cause? We must look at the calendar to get it right and the officiating side too. We have to look at getting the referees to be at their best.

These days with what we are hearing there are positive developments. What about the emoluments of everybody that is involved not only the players; officials and others so that everybody will know what they are working for and of course that spirit of workmanship must be there. Every team cannot win the league. Let’s use other developed leagues. Let’s take the EPL for example, there are teams that can never be within the first to fourth, they will always fight hard to be there in the league and not the ambition of winning. Not that every season a team will bring about 15 players.

Where is the understanding and before you know it the league is over and they come back the next season. Myself and Wasiu lpaye played for nothing less than six years together and others. We also have a coach this season and the next he is no more there. Where are you going to have that cohesion, that understanding? I think we should look at it. More importantly, the area of salaries and other financial gains of the players and officials.

Thank God it has stopped, the issue of clubs paying the indemnities of referees, they are human beings and allowing clubs to settle them is never a good one. Also, the security of the spectators not only the players and referees. Anybody that has anything to do in the match there must be security for everybody. When that is there, the referee will be free to do his work, the players will not care if they are away or at home. Thank God we are seeing positive developments.

There will be World Cup qualifiers this month, what is you advise to the team?

For the World Cup qualifiers that are coming up we can’t treat it with kid gloves. We have to put all hands on deck to make sure it works. We should not look down on any country now. It’s the way you lay your bed you will lay on it. It means you must get all the best legs wherever they are whether in Nigeria or outside. I’m concerned about those that can give us the qualification ticket that we must put there to play.

When they are selected whatever is due to them is given. I think that will serve as a very big motivation for them to give their best and make sure we make the qualifications and everybody will be happy.

What about the AFCON coming up in Cote D’Ivoire next year?

Sincerely speaking it’s going to be tough. Several times in the last games the team has been really analyzed and thank God we had those games where we saw our flaws in the defensive third. We have the attackers. The midfield is not bad even though it’s not as high as we expect. That defence, from the goalkeeper, it’s a big area that if you don’t really have a good defensive network it can really be tough.

If we can get that area tightened up, I want to believe with the type of strikers we have, Nigeria can win the AFCON. We must work and the coach too will work on how that defense can be better including the goalkeeping part of it.

Do you think we need to bring in another goalkeeper?

It’s not like we have only one goalkeeper in the team, we have others already apart from Ojo Olorunleke who is playing at home. We have others outside; Okoye, and the guy playing in Israel. That decision is for the coach to take. Take an example of Arsenal that had a good goalkeeper and brought another one and it’s a big competition for the man who was doing well before this one came in so that there won’t be somebody going to sleep when he should be at work.

Enyimba is having a mini-crisis at the moment with two former teammates, Nwankwo Kano led management and Finidi George-led technical crew ex- changing words on the media, do you think this is good for ex-internationals?

It’s unfortunate. Professionally, it is wrong whether ex-international or not. You can’t have what I will call a boss and a subordinate when you are talking about hierarchy. Whether the boss or not should not be taking thing to public especially when it gets to that level. When it gets to the manager going to the press then it means that things have gone out of proportion.

The question you asked, it’s not good for ex-internationals, it’s not good for the game because I think they should have handled this within themselves and not bring it to the whole world and from then they start making mockery of the ex-internationals. Enough is enough. They should come together and salvage it. The two of them are very cool headed, disciplined players and even when they finish playing.

If you see them tomorrow you will like to be in their environment. I don’t know if some of these things are not being cooked and very soon we will have them talk on this issue and I think they should quickly resolve so that Enyimba can move up.