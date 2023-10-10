FASUA: True Federalism Does Not Mean Winner Takes All

Dr. Tope Kolade Fasua has just been appointed as the Special Adviser to the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, on Economic Affairs. Fasua, an economist, a writer and the 2019 presidential candidate of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), is the founder and CEO of Global Analytics Consulting Limited, an international consulting firm with its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria. The author of numerous columns on newspapers and six books, believes so much in Nigeria and said that the masses would soon reap the benefits of their current sacrifices. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in an interview shortly before his appointment. Excerpts:

How will you describe the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his policies so far?

Starting a government is never easy, so the administration of President Tinubu has its own challenges, but they have been trying to do it right. They made some policies that were contentious; the fuel subsidy removal and the unification of the exchange rates.

I believe that Nigerians will get the benefits with time. The one of deregulation will come faster and the one on naira unification, I think they need to thread carefully on that because if the naira keeps going down it will continue to lead to inflation. But the bravery they have shown is good.

New ministries have been created such as Blue Economy, Gas, Housing and a few more. It shows a government that is ready to reinvent Nigeria and go in a good direction.

But, can we really say that democracy is working in Nigeria?

I think people have to go and study history and I am a historian, I wrote a book on that, which is entitled; “Before We Destroy Our Democracy.” Even, America has been trying to perfect the concept of democracy. Prior to that, we were used to monarchy and this has its own issues. Even in the United States of America, it was more violent than it is in Nigeria today.

The whitebmen that we admire today had been through ups and downs than what we are going through today. You might think our democracy is not working, but I think it’s working. It will only get better if we are intelligent, if we also delve into history to know that there is nothing going on here that has never happened before.

Some people have called for true federalism and devolution of power to states, and state police; how do you view these issues?

Talking about true federalism, let me also use the example of the United States of America, till tomorrow, the federal government gives grants to the states in America. There is what we call Block Grant, which is what is the grant given to states in block to do whatever they want with it.

Then there is categorical grants, which are the grants given to states for categorical things for education, transport and some others. The state that takes more grants in the U.S. is Mississippi, which is the poorest state in America. There are other states around that poverty belt as they call it.

There are also middle belts states such as South Carolina, North Carolina, New Mexico and others. Some of them are not doing so well. Louisiana is very poor as well. These ones collect more than a state like New York, where the financial centre is because they have a lot of money.

However, every state gets something. So, if we are talking of true federalism as winner takes all and everybody generates what they want and stuff like that, it’s going to be a unique system of government that we will run in Nigeria. We have to tread carefully, otherwise, we are going to end up creating monsters. You know, may be because of poverty, our people are not too mature and before you know it, all sorts of conflicts.

In terms of devolution of power, it will occur. The fact is that many powers have been devolved, which the states have not picked up. Now, states can build rail system, only Lagos State has built one, Rivers State started one and abandoned it, same goes for Kano State, nobody has told them not to. Talking about the power sector, this has almost been totally deregulated.

Even police, the moment the state governors saw that the federal police would not fund state police, they backed down on it. Everything is a process, we are still writing the history, which is relevant to democracy. There was a time that the federal government felt that power is a national affair and that nobody should touch the national grid.

Then, the understanding of technology of electricity was not as intense as it is now, even the white man is still evolving. Now, they let some of those things to go because it’s not a big deal. Yes, they need more power, but make sure that you are not even talking from the premise of revenge or disdain, that’s something we have to learn. If you are doing it on the basis that we are better on this side and that those people are backward, never you say such a thing.

The first thing we must get rid of is immaturity in the political space. Immaturity never do well in politics. I think we have got to the level of state police, but are the states ready to fund state police? Some of them have something akin to state police, like in the South West, they have Amotekun, you can now break them into states. Those things have come to stay, and for me, I see them as just creation as well.

Do you support generational change in our political life?

Yes, I agree, but they must line up and never take things for granted. I also remember that there are 60-year- old people that are fitter than 30-year- old people. There are 70- year-old peo- ple, who are blessed with everything, 80-year-old that are sharp, you cannot tell them to go and die, they can contest even at that age.

They have more money, more connections, and more wisdom. So, where will the young people pass to defeat them. I tried it before in 2019 and I realised that Nigeria is too vast for a young person to run one massive campaign. Imagine a campaign of 5,000 people in a state capital; the welder will leave his work and come and meet you, the farmers will refuse to go to their farms because you are coming to speak in the state capital, so you have to find money for them for transport.

5,000 times N2,000 people, may be N10m is gone and you haven’t talked about the logistics of the campaign itself in just one location, may be you have to spend about N20m. By the time you multiply that by 36 states of the federation, that is N20m times 36, which is N720m.

You can see the amount of money we are talking about. If those 5,000 people vote for you, that is 180,000 people. So, it’s a herculean task; for the young people who want to try they should try, I tried it in 2019.

Will you agree with some people that Nigeria is a failed state, support your response with evidence?

Certainly, Nigeria is not a failed state. Let us get off those negative talks about Nigeria. I know many countries that are not doing well in anything and the people are not going around to crucify their countries. Of course, we were going to be a failed state, when Boko Haram came, but they have suddenly disappeared.

Though we still have pockets of banditry here and there, we have kidnapping in some parts of Nigeria, do you know that 30,000 people get shot to death in the U.S. on a yearly basis by gangs and so on. You people still rush there as if when you get there you will get all the money you need for the rest of your life in their airport.

Why are Americans not saying that their country is a failed state? I think there is a level of immaturity that Nigerians exhibit. Part of it is that we didn’t even fight for our Independence, we got it on a platter of gold. Go to Kenya, they are not talking of their country being a failed state. They fought a war to get their Independence, Zimbabwe only got Independence in 1980, South Africa, in the 90s, are you kidding me.

We use our mouth and immaturity to destroy what we have and it’s very unfortunate. There is nothing like failed about Nigeria. We have challenges and I believe that if we don’t concentrate, we would not surmount those challenges.

What would you do better as Nigerian President?

I would refer you to my campaign manifestos, a lot of things that we will do better if I were Nigerian president are there. Of course, I can’t be because of the things I mentioned to you except by some miracle. I refused to be sponsored then because even if I was sponsored and I won I would be owing the person that sponsored me.

So, many things I would have wanted to do I won’t be able to do them because of that. One of the issues is to take off the children that are running around the streets. For six years, they can concentrate and we would be teaching them and building their minds and in six years this country would be transformed.

I also had the idea that university students should get involved in infrastructure building and maintenance around the country. I had a few of those ideas that were out of the box.

Could you tell us a bit about yourself?

I am regular person, an ordinary Nigerian, who is trying to survive and also see how he can contribute to the development of his country.