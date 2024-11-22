FASU Games: Binding Cord Uniting LASU, UNILAG

Share

Fostering bond of unity

It was a display of sportsmanship and competitive edge, amidst pomp and celebration, at its best when for nine days recently, 64 universities across 14 countries in Africa gathered in Lagos State University (LASU) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for the 11th All-African University Games, to showcase their latent sporting talents and contest for the coveted trophy.

The sporting fiesta for university students in African nations is being organised by the Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU). This edition in the annals of the sporting competition would be the first time that two universities (Lagos State University (LASU) and University of Lagos (UNILAG) would co-host the competition.

The nine-day gathered was tagged “FASU Lagos 2024,” with different events holding at both the Sports Centre, Akoka main campus of the 62-year-old UNILAG and LASU Sport Arena, Ojo main campus of the 42-yearold Lagos Stated-owned university simultaneously. It brought together no fewer than 834 participating athletes, comprising of 590 male and 244 female, who competed in the 17 games of the event, as well as 185 institutional officials.

The opening ceremony that was held at the UNILAG Sports Centre was declared opened by Dr Ashraf Sobhy, the President of FASU and Minister of Sports of Egypt.

Some of the dignitaries at the opening ceremony were Prof Folasade Ogunsola (UNILAG Vice-Chancellor); Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello (LASU ViceChancellor); UNILAG Council Chairman, Mr Wole Olanipeku (SAN); LASU Council Chairman, and Prof Gbolahan Elias; President Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Dr Bawa Mohammed.

History

Tracing the history of the Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU), Ashraf recalled that sporting fiesta was hosted for the first time in 1975 in Accra, Ghana, and was also hosted 20 years ago in Nigeria by Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi for the first time.

The games, according to the President of FASU, are not only about extra-curricular activities, but a demonstration of love and unity among African universities. It is also an avenue to reinforce the power of collaboration among African youths, notwithstanding their diversities.

Ashraf urged the contingents to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship and oneness as participation was not necessarily about winning medals.

While welcoming the contingents, the two host Vice-Chancellors, Prof Ogunsola of UNILAG and her LASU counterpart, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, described FASU as a remarkable sporting events that underscore our common history as a people, celebrate African unity and diversities in a unique way. Basking in the euphoria of cohosting the games, which they described as a binding cord between two Nigerian universities, the duo in their separate remarks, during the opening ceremony, assured the visitors of their security, even as they expressed delight that Nigeria is playing host to the rest of African countries.

While stating that this year’s edition of the games was symbolic as it would be the first time that two universities would co-host the sporting event in its 50 years history, the Vice-Chancellors appealed to the athletes to display and exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship so as to make the games exciting and worthwhile.

Noting, “The essence of the games is to celebrate African unity in diversity, and extol its spirit of oneness, fair games dignity and respect.” They, however, implored the athletes and officials to showcase their talents and skills in various games they would be featuring.

Events

The student athletes competed in Athletics (track and field), Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Badminton, Table Tennis, Swimming, and Taekwondo, among others.

At the close of the nine-day tournament, the American University, Cairo, Egypt, emerged the overall first winner on the medal table with 46 gold, 28 silver and eight bronze (82 medals).

LASU came second overall with 28 gold, 30 silver and 26 bronze (84 medals); UNILAG came third on the overall medal table, winning 25 gold, 33 silver and 40 bronze medal (98 medals); while the fourth overall position was claimed by University of Ghana, with nine gold, nine silver and 14 bronze (32 medals); and University of Development Studies came fifth with seven gold, two silver and two bronze (11 medals).

In the bottom of the medal table were; Osun State University, Osogbo, which earned 20th position, with one gold, two silver and four bronze (seven medal); Lagos State University of Education placed 21st position, with one gold, two silver and three bronze (six medal); and Universite Lumiere De Bujumbura, earned one gold, one silver and one bronze (three medals) to place 22nd position.

Conference

As part of activities to commemorate the continental FASU Games was a scientific conference, with the theme: “Fostering Unity, Healthy Competition and Global Excellence Through University Sports.”

The conference held alongside the sporting fiesta offered an opportunity to drive essential conversations about the role of university sports in Africa’s development.

According to the organisers, the conference is a crucial forum for exchanging innovative ideas and best practices, with the goal of transforming the landscape of university sports while reinforcing the foundation of African unity.

“Through sports, we have the unique opportunity to replace animosity with camaraderie, hatred with love, and rivalry with cooperation,” Prof Olatunji-Bello of LASU said. On her part, Prof Ogunsola of UNILAG noted that sports remain one of the most potent forces for building bridges and fostering collaboration, explaining that university sports represent a powerful tool for bridging divides and fostering a sense of unity.

“It is equally important in cultivating resilience and discipline in the youths and preparing them for leadership. As we gather to discuss innovative approaches to enhancing university sports, this scientific conference offers us a unique opportunity to merge scholarly insights with athletic excellence,” she added.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lotus Bank, Mrs Kafilat Araoye, in her keynote address at the conference, underscored the importance of university sports as a veritable tool for fostering unity, healthy competition and global excellence.

This was even as she said this could be achieved through inclusive participation, promotion of sportsmanship, community engagement, global competitions and exchanges, focus on health and well-being, adequate use of technology, and cultivation of leadership skills.

On the potential of university sports as a tool to drive continental development, and propel African athletes to the global stage for exploits, Araoye reiterated the need for African universities to champion both intellectual and physical development through sports as done by Ivy League institutions in developed countries.

The banking chief, however, commended university sports for the role it plays in shaping the future, saying that against the backdrop of the competition, but also a vibrant field where unity, healthy competition, and global excellence come to life.

Closure

As the curtains were lowered on the nine-day captivating display of talents and skills, Prof Olatunji-Bello said that through collaboration of all stakeholders, with the university, the exciting games were brought to the attention of the global audience.

She described this as proud and laudable achievements for LASU, an institution, hosting the first international sports competition in its 42-year of existence.

Olatunji-Bello said: “When the reports of these games are being written after today, I am convinced that it will be said that LASU and UNILAG collaborated to host one of the best games so far.

“Indeed, looking back at our achievements in these games, we are proud of ourselves for giving Africa an exciting and entertaining African University Games. We gave a platform where new friendships and alliances were formed across countries and among the students.

“Lagos 2024 demonstrated how sports can serve as a tool to African unity. Together with UNILAG we have given Lagos and Nigeria a worthy representation.”

Meanwhile, UNILAG ViceChancellor, Prof Ogunsola, stated that African universities through the games witnessed not just sporting excellence, but also the spirit of camaraderie that unites us across borders, cultures and languages.

“We have witnessed extraordinary talents and determination from our student-athletes across Africa, showcasing the very best of what the African continent has to offer.

According to her, each competition has not only highlighted individual skills, but has also fostered teamwork, resilience and respectvalues that are vital both in sports and in life.

It has also provided opportunities for healthy competition with excellent performances that have united us in many ways. She, however, described the athletes as embodiments of hope and inspiration, saying “you have not only competed for medals, but have also represented the spirit of unity that is essential in our pursuit of excellence.

“As you return to your universities, carry with you the lessons learned and bonds forged here,” Ogunsola noted, stressing that “as a university, at UNILAG, we are committed to promoting sports as a tool for development, fostering education and building a brighter future for our youth.

“Let us also remember that the mission for the games extends beyond this event. Together, we can ensure that the spirit of sportsmanship transcends the arena, creating a ripple effect that inspires communities across Africa.

Let us continue to support one another and embrace the values of friendship, respect and fair play, and celebrate our collective achievements of African countries,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Meanwhile, the SecretaryGeneral of FASU, Ms Peninnah Aligawesa, passed the Games Torch to the vice-chancellors of LASU and LASU, who presented it to the American University in Cairo, Egypt, the host of the 12th edition of the games.

Share

Please follow and like us: