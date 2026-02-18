Fastings: Oyebamiji Congratulates Osun Muslims, Christians On Holy Month

…Sues for Renowned devotion, sober reflection

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Osun State, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), has warmly expressed heartfelt felicitations to Muslims and Christians across the state and beyond on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan and Lent fastings.

Oyebamiji called for renewed devotion and commitment to the teachings and learnings of the Holy Month.

He charged the Muslim Ummah and Christians to stick to boundless divine blessings embedded in the Holy Month and continue to extend hands of fellowship to one another while abstaining from forbidden acts in the fasting period and beyond.

“As Muslims and Christians across the globe commence fasting in the Holy Month today, I warmly rejoice with and extend my heartfelt felicitations to our brothers and sisters in Islam and Christianity in Osun State and beyond. This is indeed a period of sober reflection, a period of genuine introspection on our deeds, and a period of rededication to the Will and Commandment of Almighty God.

“As believers, here comes the period to double our efforts in good deeds and refrain from all that is forbidden by God and things capable of undermining our prayers and supplications before Him.

“Let’s be our brother’s keepers; let’s increase in our devotion to serve Him and humanity, and let’s continue to preach peace, love, unity, stability and cohesion for prosperity. Islam is a religion of peace, and it is incumbent on us as Muslims to reflect the same in our conduct and actions.

“To our Christian brothers and sisters, this is the time to further exhibit and demonstrate the spirit of religiosity and spirituality as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“This season goes beyond fasting and praying: it is a period of self-assessment, evaluation and measurement on the past, present and future acts, hence the need to champion the virtues of selflessness, discipline, faithfulness, piousness, sacrifice, purity, patience, tolerance and nobility as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ.

“As we begin a divine journey into the Holy Month, I pray Almighty God continue to imbue us with more wisdom, knowledge and intellect to serve Him better as desired. May we witness more Holy Months on the planet earth”, Oyebamiji prayed