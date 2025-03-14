Fasting Controls Obesity, Reduces Chronic Illnesses, Says Medical Expert As Ramadan Enters Second Lap

Share

Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU) has held the March 2025 edition of its quarterly Da’wah Workshop with a consultant neurosurgeon, Dr. Abdulhaadi Tihamiy affirming that fasting in the month of Ramadan has a lot of health benefits to the human body, including controlling obesity, weight gain, and other chronic illnesses.

Dr. Tihamiy, while speaking at the Ramadan Da’wah Workshop held on Sunday, 9th March said Ramadan falls under what is called intermittent fasting in the medical parlance, adding that it has been found to be very resourceful in allowing the body system to relax, detoxify and recuperate.

Themed: ‘Poverty Alleviation: The Role of Islamic Philanthropy’, the programme held at the Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla Multipurpose Hall, Lekki Central Mosque Complex, Lekki, Lagos. Dr Abdul-Haadi Tihamiy Speaking on the topic: ‘Health Benefits of Ramadan Fasting’ during the first session, the consultant neurosurgeon said constricting feeding to twice a day like it is during Ramadan (sahur and iftar) makes people healthier.

According to him, “It’s been discovered that after that 29 or 30-day fasting, there would have been a significant reduction in weight, to the extent that those who were obese before fasting would have better health after.

“It has also been found to be very beneficial to the control of diabetes, especially those that have the type 2 diabetes, to the extent that some people recommend Ramadan fasting or any other fasting of that form as a therapy to those that have non-insulin dependent diabetes.

“During that fasting, there is increased sensitivity to insulin and people with diabetes have better glycemic profile, compared to other periods. People who fast have deductions in oxidative makers. The implication of this is that some chronic illnesses will get better, like arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and several others.”

