New Telegraph

March 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Fasting Continues As…

Fasting Continues As Moon Remains Unseen – Sultan Of Sokoto

The Chairman of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Saturday said fasting may continue on Sunday, March 30, as the crescent moon signaling the end of Ramadan has not been sighted in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 29, by the NSCIA Secretary-General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Council urged the Muslim faithful to look out for the Shawwal crescent on the 29th of Ramadan.

“If Muslims sight the crescent in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then His Eminence will declare Sunday, 30 March 2025, as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of Eid ul-Fitr,” the statement read.

READ ALSO:

The council encouraged faithful Muslims to remain steadfast in their worship as they await an official announcement regarding the end of Ramadan and the commencement of Eid celebrations.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Oyo Govt To Disburse Agricultural Loan To Farmers
Read Next

Eid-El-Fitri: Makinde Urges Muslims To Imbibe Ramadan Lessons
Share
Copy Link
×