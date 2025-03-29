Fasting Continues As Moon Remains Unseen – Sultan Of Sokoto

Share

The Chairman of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Saturday said fasting may continue on Sunday, March 30, as the crescent moon signaling the end of Ramadan has not been sighted in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 29, by the NSCIA Secretary-General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Council urged the Muslim faithful to look out for the Shawwal crescent on the 29th of Ramadan.

“If Muslims sight the crescent in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then His Eminence will declare Sunday, 30 March 2025, as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of Eid ul-Fitr,” the statement read.

The council encouraged faithful Muslims to remain steadfast in their worship as they await an official announcement regarding the end of Ramadan and the commencement of Eid celebrations.

