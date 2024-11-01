Fast Tract Amendment Of Anti-Torture Act, NGO Begs NASS

Share

The Legend Golden Care Foundation (LGCF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has called on the National Assembly to fast tract the passage of the bill seeking for the amendment of Anti-torture Act, 2017.

The bill, which is sponsored by the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Tony Nwoye and his colleague, Kelvin Chukwu, is to ensure that torture survivours receive comprehensive care, legal protection and assistance in reintegrating into society.

LGCF Executive Director, Mrs Kanayo Olisa-Metuh at a Focus Group Discussion organised by the foundation in conjunction with the European Union, said the bill seeks to strengthen rehabilitation and psychosocial support systems for victims of torture in Nigeria.

Olisa-Metuh regretted that torture survivors in the country continued to face long-term trauma with limited access to proper rehabilitation.

“Now we know that torture is a heinous crime and has no place in any civilised society,” she said, adding that the perpetrators should be brought to book as stipulated in the Act.

“The second (thing) which the Act does not cover is the issue of rehabilitation,” Olisa-Metuh observed, noting that for quick recovery of any torture victim, “it is absolutely important that we think of rehabilitation and that is what this bill seeks to address.”

The Executive Director insisted that such intervention must be implemented as a legal obligation for countries in accordance with the United Nations Convention Against Torture, which she said, Nigeria subscribed to.

She assured that her organisation will continue to intensify effort towards the speedy passage and implementation of the amended law.

The sponsor of the bill, Senator Nwoye commended the efforts of the LGCF and pledged commitment towards speedy passage of the bill.

Senator Nwoye also stressed that all necessary steps must be taken to curbing the incidences of torture in the country.

“We are partnering with the Legend Golden Care Foundation not only on the issue of rehabilitation but on deterrence effort such as investigation, prosecution, punishments for people who perpetuate torture.

“We are expecting that there should be a national committee in charge of this investigation.

“We are expecting, that when this bill is passed and assented to by Mr. President to have rehabilitation/correction and remoulding of torture victims so that they can be psychologically up and doing to be able to give back to the society,” he added.

Senator Chukwu on his part, assured quick passage of the bill, adding, “By the end of this month, it would have passed first reading; by December, we hope, the second reading and third reading will be passed.”

Share

