Fast-Track Wike’s Expulsion From PDP, CP-PDP Tells Saraki C’ttee

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has called on the reconciliation committee led by former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, to fast-track the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike from the party.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the committee was set up at a meeting on Sunday, by serving and former PDP governors in Abuja.

The CP-PDP in a statement by Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, said the only way to sanitise, stabilise and move the party forward is to expel Wike for his unrelenting outburst against the PDP, its organs and leadership.

“This is especially against the backdrop of renewed threats by Chief Wike on live television media chat (on Monday) to drag the PDP to court over the party’s internal processes ahead of the scheduled May 27, 2025 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“This is in addition to Chief Wike’s unapologetic public declaration of working for the victory of the APC in the 2026 FCT Council Election and the 2027 Presidential election,” the conference stated.

CP-PDP noted that it was offensive for most members of the party to see Wike at the stakeholders’ meeting despite his damaging actions and utterances against the PDP and its efforts to regain power in 2027.

It therefore urged the Saraki committee to assert the position of PDP members and check Wike’s influence by fast-tracking his expulsion before the NEC meeting.

The conference restated its position that the delay by the party leadership to invoke its powers and expel Wike “is dispiriting party members and further emboldening anti-party activities including divisive utterances that have the capacity to destabilise and erode public confidence in our party.

“Moreover, an individual who openly aligned with the APC, propagating and defending APC anti-people policies, publicly announced his commitment to working for APC against the PDP cannot be expected to take any action that will be in the interest of the PDP.”

CP-PDP said PDP must take steps to discipline other members of the party who are aligning with Wike to disrupt the party’s progress.

The conference called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue with its impartial engagement with the PDP in its internal processes in line with the Constitution of the PDP, and urged “party members to stand firm and not succumb to anti-PDP forces who are working for the APC to distract and derail the PDP in its mission to serve as a leading opposition force to take back power for Nigerians come 2027.”

