Fasoranti’s Public Service Imprints Indelible, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday congratulated the Leader of the panYoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as he clocks 99 years today.

He said Pa Fasoranti was a leader that’s worthy of being celebrated for his contribution to the growth and development of Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said Pa Fasoranti’s imprints in Nigeria, particularly in public service, are indelible.

The governor described Pa Fasoranti, who has been leading the Afenifere group for a number of years, as a courageous man, a dedicated and faithful leader.

He said Baba had also made a lot of positive impact in the lives of many people as an educationist, adding that his commitment to public service and community development is commendable.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on his 99th birthday.

“Papa Fasoranti is a committed, respected and passionate leader. He has made a lot of positive impact in Yoruba land, and has done great exploits as the Leader of Afenifere, by steering the ship of the panYoruba socio-cultural organisation in the right direction.”

