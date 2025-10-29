Fasoranti To S’West Govs: Prioritise Regional Development

The leader of Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba Social-Political group, Pa Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has called on the Southwest governors to work together for the development of the region regardless of their party affiliations.

The elder statesman warned them against division along party lines at the expense of the welfare and development of the people of the region.

Speaking at the Southwest leaders’ dialogue with officials of the Federal Government, in Akure, the state capital with the theme “Strengthening Democracy through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future”, Fasoranti who was represented at the forum by Senator Femi Okunronmu, warned that politics should not adversely affect the needed solidarity of the Yoruba people, instead should bring more developments.

According to him, “Politics must not weaken Yoruba solidarity. Politics has eaten into the fabric of our unity. I witnessed that development projects were stalled because it was initiated by the government of rival political parties.

“This must end today. Development has no party, progress knows no partisan affiliation. The welfare of our people must be at the center of our political ideologies.”

He said, “I call on every leader in this hall to recommit to the welfare of Yorubas. Every child must have a quality education, everybody must have access to good healthcare, employment opportunities for youths, and basic amenities in our local communities. These must be in the manifestos of every political party.

“Stop competing over party leaders. Let your contests be for those who have done well. Gathering like this gives hope that we will achieve this. Governors must collaborate for regional development.

“Ministers (from the southwest ) should not forget that they are representatives of the people, they advocate for Southwest progress, and work with state governments regardless of party leadership. We must shun the politics of bitterness, place development above party politics, place unity above division”

Governor Aiyedatiwa, in his remarks, said the dialogue was imperative to enable the leaders of the region to converge and deliberate on issues to develop the region.

Aiyedatiwa said, “This regional summit is therefore coming at a most auspicious time, with a clear theme, ‘Strengthening Democracy through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future.’ This resonates deeply with the core values and ingredients of democracy, which are dialogue, negotiation and consensus building.

” It calls us to reflection, courage and vision. We must interrogate ourselves: How far have we come as a country? Where have we stumbled? What must we do together to build a Nigeria worthy of bequeathing to our children and unborn generations?

“In spite of the challenges confronting our democracy, I dare to say with all sense of responsibility that our democracy is very much alive and progressing.

“Our democratic institutions are being strengthened through regular engagement of the people in the electoral processes as well as the resilience of the various institutions and organs saddled with election management as a whole.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that democracy thrived when dialogue was sincere, and when dialogue was inclusive and visionary, saying that the unity the summit had brought would beget strength.

Sanwo-Olu commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the creation of the Southwest Development Commission, which, according to him, would fast-track the development of the region. He called for the support of the commission.

He added, “How can we re-emerge, re-envision and recharge our states, our region, to take full advantage of what is happening at the centre? And so we see the establishment of a Southwest Development Commission by Mr. President with the backing of the National Assembly as one of the steps that will further affirm our collective destiny.

“We believe that this commission will provide an institutional platform for us as a region to plan, to integrate and to deliver the kind of regional transformation that used to define the old western region. Let us all now rally around this commission, not just in rhetoric but in action.”

Some of the Southwest leaders at the summit included the Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi; the Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Habibat Adubiaro; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, represented by his deputy, Mr Bayo Lawal.

Others included Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Olaide Adelami, former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, the coordinating Minister for Finance, Wale Edu, Minister for Power, Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Iziaq Salako, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Also in attendance were: Alafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, the Olowo of Owo and Chairman, Council of Obas, Ondo State, Oba Ajibade Oguonoye, the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, HRM Oba Michael Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, among others.