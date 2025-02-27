Fasoranti Remains Our Leader –Afenifere

Share

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere insisted yesterday that Pa Rueben Fasoranti is its recognised leader.

This followed Tuesday’s announcement of Oba Oladipo Olaitan as the new leader of Afenifere following the passing of Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Jare Ajayi, spokesman for the group led by Fasoranti, said: “It is a known fact that the National Leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, is still very much around.

“He is not only hale and hearty, he is adroitly providing the requisite leadership – to the glory of God.”

He added: “In a situation where there is no vacuum, how do you talk of filling a vacancy that does not exist?” Ajayi said a king is not appointed when the incumbent is still very much on the stool.

He said: “Pa Fasoranti, who is the Leader of Afenifere and Asiwaju of the Yoruba, is actively performing as such.”

He stated further that Afenifere has a procedure for appointing its leader.

He said the manner Oba Olaitan’s announcement “is alien to Afenifere tradition”.

