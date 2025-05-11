Fasoranti: Model Of Exemplary Leadership At 99, Says Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has described Pa Reuben Fasoranti as a model of exemplary leadership as the elder statesman marks his 99th birthday.

In a special tribute, Tinubu hailed Fasoranti as a dependable politician and patriotic Nigerian who dedicated his life to public service.

He wrote: “Today, I rejoice with the family, political associates, and friends of our dear father, leader, and patriarch, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, in celebrating his remarkable journey of 99 years on earth.

“Baba has enjoyed extraordinary grace from God in attaining this age. Even when he appears frail due to old age, his mind remains active and sharp.

“He is undoubtedly one of the rare Nigerians who gave all to public service and served unblemished at every opportunity.”

Tinubu noted that Fasoranti’s career as a teacher, principal, and educationist reflected his deep commitment to public service and community development.

“After retirement, he established Omolere Nursery School and Akure High School. Both schools still stand today as monuments to his outstanding legacy as a school administrator.”

The President further commended Fasoranti’s political journey, which he said was deeply rooted in Yoruba ideals of honor, integrity, and progressivism.

“As a committed political activist of his era, he joined Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Action Group and later became one of the prime movers of the Unity Party of Nigeria led by Chief Awolowo. Throughout the sage’s life, Baba Fasoranti remained one of his trusted allies.”

Tinubu highlighted Fasoranti’s tenure as Commissioner of Finance in the government of Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin between 1979 and 1983 in Ondo State, praising his sound fiscal management, which led to the remarkable achievements of the Ajasin administration, including the faithful implementation of the UPN’s cardinal programs such as free education, free healthcare, rural development, and sustainable employment.

“In Nigeria’s darkest hours of military dictatorship and tyranny under General Sani Abacha, Baba Fasoranti and his comrades at Afenifere and NADECO stood firm and unbowed. Their resilience inspired and strengthened us, the younger ones,” Tinubu wrote.

The President also noted Fasoranti’s strength in the face of personal loss and tragedy, stating, “Baba found strength in his Christian faith and has been a constant guide to all who continue to draw inspiration from his strength of character.”

In reflecting on his own journey, Tinubu mentioned: “Baba Fasoranti has been dependable, graceful, and a model of exemplary leadership in my decades of knowing him and in our close personal interactions. When I decided to run for the presidency three years ago, I visited Baba Fasoranti at his residence in Akure. I remain deeply grateful for his blessings, unflinching support, and his belief in my vision for our country.”

Tinubu expressed his satisfaction that Fasoranti is still alive to witness the work being done to revamp Nigeria’s economy and set the country on a path of sustainable growth.

“As we reflect on Baba Fasoranti’s life of service at age 99 and commitment to the public good today, may we find the courage to do the right things to better our people and the country. May his life inspire us to pursue public good with courage and conviction.”

“Happy birthday to our dear leader and father. May our communities never lack wise elders such as Baba Fasoranti.”

