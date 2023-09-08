Fasoranti Congratulates Tinubu On His Victory

The leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio- political organisation, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, yesterday congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday.

Fasoranti, in a statement by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, expressed delight at the victory of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima at the judgement given on September 6, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Fasoranti said it would be recalled that all the five judges who heard the petitions filed by three presidential candidates that participated in the election unanimously dismissed the petitions one after the other and declared that President Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, were validly elected at the presidential election that took place in Nigeria on February 25.