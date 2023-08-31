Fasoranti Bemoans Condition Of Afenifere, Set Up Reconciliation Committee

The Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere will set up a reconciliation committee to unite the various tendencies among the mainstream Yoruba organisation, which the leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti said may lead to the collapse of the organisation.

At a meeting held at the house of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the group said the Committee would be saddled with the responsibility of reinvigorating the association to be stronger and be able to continue to fulfil its mandate of being the vanguard for the Yoruba Race.

The setting up of the Committee was sequel to the displeasure expressed by the leader of the group, Pa Fasoranti on the condition the association has found itself since he stepped down three years ago.

Fasoranti had in his remark said there was the need to reposition the organisation considering the shenanigans that have characterised the organisation since he stepped down as the leader and the appointment of Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Oba Oladipo Olaitan as the Acting and Deputy Leader of the group.

The nonagenarian leader of Afenifere said since he stepped down, there has been a noticeable drift away from the core values of consultation, brotherliness, and camaraderie and the traditional process of conducting the business of the organization, upon which the collegial system of leadership was based, has been severely

threatened.

According to him, the threat to the existence of the organisation has been further exacerbated by more recent events, culminating in

a fracture of the traditional backbone of the organization.

Pa Fasoranti said “I am sorry to say, without mincing words, that our organisation is in a sorry state and requires urgent restoration

effort to steer it away from the current trajectory. This was not my vision or expectation when I appointed the acting leader and deputy leader.

“And to say that I am sad and disappointed at the turn of events is an understatement. I am particularly disturbed because unless we take urgent remedial action, the future looks very bleak and the necessary resources to revamp our organization are being depleted by the day.

“I have called you here today, therefore, as leaders and responsible members of this organization, to challenge yourself to find a lasting solution to the current impasse.

“With determination and commitment, I believe you are all able to find a solution that will propel Afenifere to greater heights. To keep Afenifere one is a task that must be achieved by us all.”

The communique read by Comrade Jare Ajayi after the end of the meeting attended by representatives from all the Southwest geo-political zones said

“Afenifere is to be reinvigorated to be stronger and be able to continue to fulfil its mandate of being the Vanguard for the Yoruba Race.”

The meeting was attended by Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa, Oba Olu Falae, Apagun Kole Omololu, Dr Segun Mimiko, Senator Iyiola Omisore, former Speaker, Dr Bakitta Bello, and Mr Dare Babarinsa among others said a Committee is to be set up to achieve reconciliation and unity in the organisation.

Ajayi in the communique said “Afenifere is an Ideological Movement. It is not a Political Party. Deviation from the basic Principles of Afenifere has been responsible for the undesirable turn of events in the last two years.

“Arising from the above, Afenifere is to be brought back to its core values and tradition. The meeting took note of the Census coming up next year. It was noted that the biometric method was successfully used for voter card registration.

As such, Afenifere strongly calls the Federal Government to make the National Population Commission use the same Biometric Method rather than the manual method that is prone to abuse as had happened several times in the past.”