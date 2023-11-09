Fasoranti, Adebanjo Disagree On S’Court Judgment On Tinubu

The leader of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba Socio-political group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti has disassociated himself and the group from the communique of the group rejecting the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The Afenifere after the meeting held in the house of the Acting Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo in Ogbo, Ijebu in Ogun State had rejected the judgment that affirmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Adebanjo expressed dismay that the judgment of the Court ratified the brigandage concerning the Presidential Election. The communique signed by Adebanjo and Chief Sola Ebiseeni said the Supreme Court decision on the electoral reforms achieved through the agitations of Nigerians for quality control through technological devices and the billions of Naira spent on the infrastructures in that regard is now wasted.

But Fasoranti in a statement signed by the group’s organising secretary, Chief Kole Omololu distanced the group from the communique from the meeting held in the house of Adebanjo and signed by Ebiseeni.

The National leader in the statement said “Attention of the Leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, and other leaders of the apex Yoruba body has been drawn to a communique purportedly released in the name of Afenifere by the General Secretary, Chief Sola Ebiseni, where Afenifere is said to fault the Supreme Court

judgment upholding Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election as the President of Nigeria.

“This is far from the truth about Afenifere’s leadership position on the matter. Let it be on record that Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, and other Afenifere leaders are not privy to such ignominious press release, did not authorise it, and do not subscribe to the seditious act such may portend.

“It is merely an unfortunate misadventure of some Labour Party elements within the Afenifere fold who would rather drag the body’s reputation in the mud to achieve whatever sinister and seditious end they might have concocted.

“The world will recall that the Leader of Afenifere himself, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, had congratulated the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on his election into office, and also expressed solidarity over his victory at the apex court.

“It is then clearly underhanded and mischievous to have such a preposterous attack on the judiciary by intemperate elements within the fold, fanning the embers of national discords with political motives, using the name of Afenifere.

“We are unequivocal in reiterating that Pa Ayo Adebanjo is the Acting Leader, who, in the natural and traditional order of Afenifere, is expected to defer to his leader who appointed him, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, without reservations. To do otherwise is to tread such an ignoble path in national discourse as this unfortunate release reveals.

“The meeting recently held in Ogbo Ijebu, at no point raised or decided on the attack on the judiciary as the statements of the General Secretary seemed to portray. The leaders of Afenifere would like to challenge Chief Ebiseni to offer the world, the true record of deliberations at the said meeting to confirm its concurrence with the communique he so released to the world.

“Afenifere believes that it is time for real governance beyond the politicking that the judiciary has sealed with the Supreme Court judgment. We look forward to good governance from the federal, state and local governments, and are prepared to offer constructive feedback, counsel and criticism

in the quest for a better Nigeria, and a prosperous nation with viable federating entities.

“The ethos and structure of Afenifere vest the leadership authority in the Leader as the Olori Ebi, until such time that he joins his forebears, notwithstanding whoever he has chosen to act on his behalf. Pa Adebanjo is in an acting capacity, hence finality rests with the Leader, Pa Reuben. Fasoranti.”