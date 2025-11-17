Fasola Congratulates Oyebamiji On Birthday Anniversary

Hon. Dayo Fasola, Convener of Osun Gems and former Senior Special Assistant on Protocols, has congratulated Mr Bola Oyebamiji, the 8th Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and a leading governorship aspirant for the 2026 Gubernatorial election in Osun State, on his birthday anniversary.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Fasola described Oyebamiji as a man of integrity, kind-hearted, and a passionate advocate for growth and development, regardless of religious or political differences.

“Today, we join other well-wishers to rejoice with our amiable leader, a man of integrity and loyalty, on the occasion of his birthday,” Fasola stated.

Fasola highlighted Oyebamiji’s numerous achievements, including his transformative tenure at OSICOL, where he grew the company’s value from ₦300 million to ₦6 billion and delivered tangible projects across the state.

As Commissioner for Finance, Oyebamiji worked with the Executive Governor to bring order to Osun’s fiscal environment, raising Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from ₦6 billion to ₦24 billion and strengthening the state’s financial systems.

This impressive feat caught the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who entrusted him with a strategic assignment in October 2023 as the 8th MD of the National Inland Waterways Authority.

At NIWA, Oyebamiji, by the second year, had modernised operations, expanded safety mechanisms, and reduced waterway accidents by 72%, earning national and global commendations.

“May the almighty Allah continue to spare your life in order for you to touch many more lives, and may the chapter open a newer and more impactful frontier to you as you go forth, sir. Congratulations and many happy returns,” Fasola prayed.