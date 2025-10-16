Fashola To Deliver UNILORIN’s 40th Convocation Lecture

As preparations for the 40th Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) intensify, the institution has unveiled the official programme of activities for the week-long event.

According to a statement issued by the University’s Registrar, Mr. Mansur Adeleke Alfanla, the ceremonies will hold from Friday, October 17 to Sunday, October 26, 2025.

A key highlight of the celebration is the Convocation Lecture, to be delivered by former Lagos State Governor and ex-Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Titled “The Gen-Z Playbook: Navigating Work and the Real World,” the lecture will take place at the University Auditorium beginning at 9:00 a.m.

As part of the ceremony, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is expected to commission several newly completed projects on the university campus.

The programme will commence on Friday, October 17 with a Special Juma’at Service at the University Central Mosque at 1:00 p.m., followed by an Interdenominational Church Service on Sunday, October 19 at the Chapel of the Light, University Campus.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, will address a World Press Conference on Monday, October 20, to outline the university’s achievements over the past year.

On Tuesday, October 21, the Convocation Play titled “Joromi” will be staged at the University’s Performing and Film Arts Theatre in two sessions — 4:00–6:00 p.m. and 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Mr. Alfanla further disclosed that the Convocation Ceremony for graduands of four-year programmes and diploma holders will follow immediately after the lecture on Wednesday, October 22, while that of five- and six-year programmes and postgraduate students will hold on Thursday, October 23.

The investiture of Emeritus Professors will also take place on the same day.

President Tinubu will thereafter commission projects at designated sites from 1:30 p.m., followed by the Staff Merit Awards and Convocation Luncheon at 4:00 p.m.

The week-long activities will conclude with a Special Juma’at Service on Friday, October 24, and a Thanksgiving Service at St. Thomas Aquinas Chaplaincy on Sunday, October 26, at 9:00 a.m.