Fashola To Deliver Keynote Address At Mumini Alao’s Book Launch

Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has been announced as one of the keynote speakers at the book launch of the Group Managing Director (GMD), Complete Communications Limited, Nigeria, publisher of Complete Sports, Dr. Mumini Alao.

According to the astute journalist, BRF as Fashola is popularly known, already assured him of his presence on Sunday, August 10, the day of the book launch.

“I met His Excellency, Babatunde Raji Fashola (BRF) former Governor of Lagos State on Tuesday, August 5, at the indoor sports hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in the company of Enitan Oshodi, Dr. Kweku Tandoh and Lekan Fatodu when Fashola came to present the trophies at the ITTF Africa Youth Cup table tennis tournament finals,” Alao said.

“BRF confirmed his readiness to speak at my book launch on Sunday, August 10 at the University of Lagos. He will speak on the topic, RETHINKING THE CURRENT FOOTBALL BUSINESS MODEL IN NIGERIA AS A CATALYST FOR SPORTS DEVELOPMENT.

“I’m sure this topic will be of interest to all of us stakeholders in Nigerian football. I look forward to receiving you at the event.”