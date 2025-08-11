Former Governor of Lagos State and Ex-Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), has pointed out the challenges that deter Nigerian sports development, citing viable solutions for public and private sectors to adopt.

Fashola, who spoke on Sunday during Mumini Alao’s Autobiography, a book launch at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall, University of Lagos, said he subscribes to the idea of a 10-year plan and a decade of commitment to sports development

Speaking on the title, ‘Re-thinking the current football business model in Nigeria as a catalyst for sports development”, Fashola cited the successful framework that already exists in structures like the National Sports Commission (NSC), exposing possibilities of the Nigerian sports sector’s advancement.

He said, “As has been the case with many challenges we have confronted, the solutions are within reach if we are prepared to do the hard work, enforce the rules and delay gratification.

“We must not look for quick fixes. I subscribe to the idea of a 10-year plan and a decade of commitment to sports development.”

The former governor reiterated, explaining that to achieve a plausible structure, dwelling on imminent costs might be detrimental. I hear the unspoken question about where the money will come from.

“My answer is that we must develop a plan and programme that is capable of being funded before we start losing sleep about funds. Almost too often, we agonise about funding without developing a workable plan.

“In the recent past in Lagos, we developed a plan that created a sports activity from March to December every year.

“We had all school sports from March to June, and from July to December we had table tennis, squash, swimming, scrabble, the Governor’s Lawn Tennis Cup and the climax was on December 26 at the boxing finals at Rowe Park, which I attended diligently.

“Not only did they produce many talents for state and country, they revived the interest of old sponsors like Chief Rasak Okoya and his Asoju Oba Cup, FCMB, Etisalat, Julius Berger, and many other brands became willing and enthusiastic partners and sponsors.”

The Former President has been an active contributor to the advancement of sports in Nigeria.

Recently, the International Table Tennis Federation named the maiden edition of the ITTF Africa Youth Cup after him.