Fashion’s New Season: Thonia Michael’s Grand Entry

Nigerian fashion industry recently witnessed a new brand, Thonia Michaels, offering its own unique take on style.

At the Launch of Thonia Michaels collections, the pieces which were combination of classy party wears and formal wear were top notch on the runway.

The models were made to carry matching bags to show off the kind of style meant for the urban and fashion forward generation.

Owned by Serial entrepreneur and Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola ( The Sarauniya (Queen Mother) of Uke Kingdom, Nasarawa state, the unveil of the fashion line did not come as a surprise as the actress have always set a standard with her own personal style.