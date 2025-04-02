Fashion Review: Grandeur And Luxe

Share

Meet Akoto, a clothing brand rapidly climbing the ladder to mega-stardom in the Ghanaian fashion industry. Akoto was founded by Daniel Osei Agyemang, a fashion designer with a unique taste in fabrics and a keen eye for detail. After gaining expertise in the art of fashion, Daniel Osei has continued to make a resounding impact in the industry.

Daniel Osei’s love for fashion can be said to be steeped in his desire to make a difference through fashion both nationally and internationally. It is in the light of this desire that he established Akoto, meaning ‘Centre of Attraction.’ The brand is popularly known for its distinctive cotton fabric and delicate chiffons. It is equally committed to showcasing the fine merging of modern and past designs through its collections.

Within the years of its existence, Akoto has gained recognition in different publications and has collaborated with several textile partners with an OEKO-Tex Standard 100 certification, ensuring their textiles are free from harmful chemicals.

As a means of promoting sustainability through fashion, the brand is also amongst the few labels that advocate the green lifestyle by collaborating with fashion influencers like Elle, which aligns with their goal of promoting an eco-friendly fashion hub in Ghana.

Aside from this, Akoto has also produced several custom wear collections, including the 2022 Akoto collection, Luxe, which we will be focusing on in this article.

Introducing the Luxe collection

The first design in the collection is a Princess gown. A cotton crepe fabric was used to create the dress, and the vibrant colour is a rare shade of yellow called Pastel Yellow.

“The outfit was inspired and rebranded as a trendy version of the old English princess dresses. The designer wanted to create something people would never want to get enough of.

“The dress was created for classy but simple women who aim to look good. The unique designs, quality materials, and attention to detail would certainly make it one of the most sought-after pieces for all ladies’ wardrobes.

Here are some essential details you should know about:

The design

The outfit is a simple midi gown made from a mixture of several designs. It starts with a crew neckline. This neckline, compared to the likes of the round neckline, is slightly closer to the neck than the usual round neckline.

Particularly in this dress, the neckline adds a simple look to the other more complex designs of the outfit.

Next is the long sleeve. From the neckline, the dress slowly settles into the bell sleeve. Unlike many other bell sleeves that start at the shoulder line, this particular design was pushed far down at the wrist area, making the design an overflow. Usually, this flared-shaped sleeve is known for its resemblance to a bell and for adding a touch of elegance to a dress.

The second to the last feature is the Basque waistline, also known as a V waist dress. This part of the outfit could be considered the highlight of the look. The unique V pattern accentuates the mid-waist and hip, creating that curvy, womanly look.

It is a design feature that gives the wearer a slimming and elongating torso effect. Accompanying this waistline are pleated gathers that create the flare from the waistline to the knee area, making it look like the princess ball gowns worn in the Victorian era.

A long zipper at the back completes the look. This attribute allows the dress to sit firmly on the wearer’s body. What’s more interesting about this piece is that it is an all-occasion kind of attire.

“It is fit to be worn to formal, semi-formal or casual events. However, the designer could consider touching up the sleeves by reducing the length so it doesn’t seem oversized.

Colour palette.

The major and only colour used in the creation of this design, as said earlier, is pastel yellow.

It’s a unique colour of yellow made by the consistent mix of two primary colours, white and soft yellow. It’s a popping kind of colour that catches the eyes but isn’t as blinding as the popular shade of yellow in fabrics. This makes it the perfect fit for women who want to go all out and women who want to keep it simple.

Styling

Sometimes, having an ethereal dress is not enough; you must know how to style it, too.

There are so many ways you can go about styling this dress; here is a tip on how to go about your look. The first and most important thing you need when considering how to style this attire is getting accessories.

“Since the dress is not a detachable piece, having multiple accessories would go a long way in giving you a different look every single time.

Some of these accessories are leather belts, bracelets, dangling earrings, wigs, braids, bucket bags, clutches, barrel bags, and footwear (like wedge heels, kitten heels, block heels, ballet flats, flat mules, cone heels, etc).

The second outfit in the collection is a remarkable piece with a special display of two-piece attire. If you have ever wondered what a fusion of Indian and English wear would look like, then here it is. We find the eccentric designs used in crafting this piece quite interesting because it’s not what you would necessarily see every day. Furthermore, it has the trendy and comfortable feel to it that most young fashion lovers crave.

This dress was made from a mixture of two fabrics – a flowery chiffon and cotton. The fit was created for the free-minded individuals who desire to leave it ‘cool’ while still being in the limelight.

The design.

This second piece holds a lot of distinctive designs. The beginning of the outfit starts with a cropped blouse that has several features, including a squared sweetheart neckline, puffed sleeves and a knotted slit.

The distinctive neckline heightens the slender look of the neck, also showing off a bit of the upper bodice. Meanwhile, the short-puffed sleeve provides a touch of sophistication to the simple piece.

The knotted slit, on the other hand, is a different finishing compared to the dress that has a zipper. The knot is the link that closes the piece and then opens the slit that runs from the mid-torso to the waistline. This upper bodice also has quite the semblance to the Indian Lehenga blouse, which is quite popular in that Asian region.

The bottom half of the piece is a loose carrot pant, very similar to the Indian women’s Salwar pants. However, the upper part of the trousers has a similar pattern to the first dress of the collection, and that is the Basque or V waistline.

The only difference in this is that the pattern is further down the waistline. Moving downwards, the pants flow out into loose wear achieved with an input of pleated stitches and close off with ropes tied at the end of the trouser that give it that carrot effect.

Colour Palette

This set comprises a range of colours. On the blouse are colours such as white, green, orange and a mixture of other colours, while the pants have just one colour, which is the camouflage green colour.

Styling

So, there are a lot of ways you can go about wearing this dress. The first style you can try is replicating the look in the image, or you can interchange one piece with another outfit that compliments the look. Another way to go about it is by introducing accessories because why not? Proper use of them gives your outfit all the flare it needs.

Some suggestions are barrel bags, shaped earrings, pendants, bracelets, braids, cross bags, clutches etc. Then we have footwear like wedge heels, kitten heels, block heels, ballet flats, flat mules, fancy sandals, etc.

In conclusion, the 2022 Akoto collection, Luxe, has succeeded in refining women’s fashion. Using a commendable blend of unique styles and fabrics, Daniel Osei left us in awe of his creations. We commend the good work and look forward to more to come from the Akoto fashion label.

