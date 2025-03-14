Fashion Is Life, Says Igbobi

Share

Ifunanya Emmanuella Igbobi is the CEO of Weckx Design International and a two-time ex- beauty queen. She spoke with Deborah Ocheni about her style philosophy and sundry issues. Excerpts:

How did you come up with Weckx Design International and what is the message behind it?

Creating a brand was all I have ever wanted, fashion to me is life. My dad fondly calls me EMiWECKX and that is where I got the inspiration for the brand name. That was where I got WECKX from. Weckx design international concedes the spirit of love right from the onset.

Fashion designing market seems saturated, how do you intend to keep afloat?

For me, fashion market is not saturated, I am a firm believer of achieving one’s goals no matter how little. I stand firm for what I believe in so it’s visible enough to provide the right strategy. To keep afloat, you need to create a balance sheet of how the commodities and goods inflate and deflate to ensure your expenses is not greater than income.

Would you say fashion designing business is lucrative?

Yes. I believe all businesses are lucrative and it all depends on your networking strength. Fashion designing is a much lucrative business but not for the faint hearted.

Does your background influence who you are now?

My background has a great positive influence in me. Like they say, charity begins at home, who I am today depends greatly on those attributes I’ve learned while growing up.

Are you satisfied with your choice of business?

Yes I am very satisfied with my choice of occupation. It gives me great joy to see my clients looking ravishingly beautiful in our designs.

What inspired you into fashion designing?

What inspired me into fashion mainly is my love for fashion.

What is the major challenge young entrepreneur face in Nigeria?

As young entrepreneur one of the challenges we face is to be given fair privilege for one to be at their very best without undermining their capacity or potential. We have so many young talented folks out there but they are afraid of not being appreciated. So, young entrepreneurs should be given the opportunity to showcase their crafts.

Would you say government has done enough for creative people in Nigeria?

The government is giving it their very best but I believe more can be done. More funds should be allocated into the system for all fashion designers to access. We need some machines to be approved to operate openly so that fashion designing can be made easier.

What’s your appeal to the government?

My sincere appeal to government is to provide better opportunities for her citizens especially the youths. To provide job opportunities so that we can achieve our goals.

What is your personal style?

My personal style is simplicity. I love simplicity

Are clients sensitive to your choice?

Yes. To know a good fashion designer one should be able to ascertain the best choice of fabric for each client which is why there is always a fashion consultation between the designer and clients. It provides the best medium to understand how best to satisfy your client

Was there anyone in your family who made you develop interest in fashion business?

My family is my best support system.

Who inspires you the most in fashion industry?

I love Balmain collection because of the simplicity and it’s uniqueness catches my fancy alot. I also admire valdrinsahiti collections as well.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I see myself dominating Africa and the world as a role model inspiring the young ones to be the best at their crafts.

Are you a fan of Ankara prints?

Yes, I love Ankara so much. I am African, I love being creative with those Ankara fabrics.

What is your take on African traditional wears?

I would say that I love how Africans abroad appreciates their culture and how they are always glad to show it as well. The way we put out our identity through what we wear is just so amazing.

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

It depends. But at the same it’s mostly what we presume to be non-usable that becomes the best materials to give our jobs that secret touch.

How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria?

Networking, the Internet has made life easier for us. So, most times I order them directly from suppliers.

What does the president Tinubu’s administration mean to fashion designers in Nigeria?

We are hopeful for a better Nigeria.

While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?

Hairs, long weaves and very colorful fabrics.

Which fashion accessory do you live for?

Sun Shades, I can’t do without my shades.

Do you conform to trends?

Not really. I love simplicity and uniqueness at large. I love to create trend and not wear what’s already trending.

How comfortable do you feel in jeans and T-shirts?

I feel greatly comfortable in it especially a crazy pencil jeans.

What makes a man well-dressed?

His confidence and personality. Simply put, his charisma.

Whose celebrity style do you like most?

Chiomagoldhair because she speaks volume when it comes to fashion and style.

Fashion wise, do you have a role model?

Not really. I don’t really have one but I love Beyonce

Is there anything you are unlikely to be caught wearing?

Baggie shorts. I don’t mean they are not nice but then they are not really my style.

What is your ready to go outfits?

Stylishly Tight skin curvy dresses or jeans and top.

When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Yes. Once a model is always a model.

Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?

Tight curvy dresses.

What is your costliest fashion possession? How much did you get it?

I think I would just keep that private but one of my expensive fashion accessories is my gold carrot Christian Dior watch. I’ve a few but I prefer to keep them private.

How do you love your shoes?

I love boots, really high boots and transparent yet slightly beaded stiletto heels.

What determines what you wear?

My mood for the day. It sets me for the day and for the week.

What do you think of modern designers?

We trying so much. I must commend their efforts. I admire their courage and the effort they put in creating perfect styles daily.

Who is your best designer?

I don’t really have any. But I love Balmain

Do you have a signature perfume?

No I don’t have

