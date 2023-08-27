Fashion Entrepreneur, Maryam Elisha Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree

Former Beauty Queen and CEO of Rikaoto By Me Fashion Brand, Maryam Elisha has received an honorary doctorate degree from Prowess University, Delaware USA.

The fashion designer who is famous for styling Beauty Queens, was decorated with Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration at the ninth Annual Leadership Summit, Induction and Honorary Doctorate Degree Award which held at the Julius Berger Hall, University of Lagos.

As a great honor added to her portfolio, Elisha said that she is extremely grateful for the recognition, as she hopes to do her best in upholding the good name that comes with the honour. She said: “I was so excited when I got the news that I am being honored. I am most grateful to Prowess University for the recognition and I am also grateful to God for his blessings.

Such a huge honour like this means I have to work harder to uphold the good gesture.” Maryam Rikaoto Elisha hails from Kebbi State in North west. She is a model, a former Beauty Queen, and fashion designer. She founded the Rikaoto by ME Fashion Brand in 2009, two years after she was crowned Miss Valentine in Abuja. She is also the founder of Save Tomorrow Today Charity Foundation.