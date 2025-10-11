Fashion Can Boost Nigeria’s Image Like Afrobeats- UK-Based Designer, Remi Isaac

Oluwaseun Odewole professionally known as Remi Isaac is one of the growing voices in Nigeria’s fashion industry, though currently based in the United Kingdom, his roots, inspiration, and design principles remain strongly tied to Nigeria, and in this interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, he says the industry has the potential to significantly impact the Nigerian economy.

Can you take us back to the beginning of your journey in fashion, what inspired you to choose this path?

What drew me into fashion was simple: curiosity and the desire to always look good. I’ve always believed that appearance speaks before you do. People judge you by how you present yourself, so looking good is not just style, it’s strategy. Thankfully, my family has always supported my passion for fashion.

Over time, I studied different designers from afar until I officially began my journey in 2019, when I met Mr. Ife Akinwumi of Hiphe Davids, popularly known as Chartered Tailor. I took a four-month crash course in executive fashion under his mentorship.

With his guidance, I launched my brand, Remi Isaac, a blend of Yoruba and English names for a unique global feel. He encouraged me to register the company early, and I did. My close friend, Wale Tanimowo, helped design my logo, and after refining it with Mr Akinwumi, we settled on one that sparks curiosity without being limited to tailoring. That’s how it all started.

You are now based in the United Kingdom, how has relocating influ- enced your creative direction, and what challenges have you faced as a Nigerian in the UK?

It hasn’t been easy; it’s been tough and challenging, but everyone has to do what they have to do. When I moved to the UK about three years ago and told people I’m a tailor, the first thing they asked was, “Do you do alterations?” or “Can I give you Ankara?” or even, “Hope you’re not too expensive?”

That’s how it is. We have this mindset, especially among Nigerians, where being a tailor is seen as something small. People don’t really understand the creative side of it; they don’t see the vision, they just see ‘tailor’. They don’t see the brand; they see only the job.

But I’ve always tried to change that narrative. One of the challenges I’ve faced as a fashion designer here in the UK is that many people don’t trust the quality of your work at first. Because you’re not yet a big or popular brand, they tend to look down on your product or try to underprice you.

Even when your work is as good or even better than what the big brands offer, some people still don’t value it. In fact, I’ve told some customers before: “You don’t need to pay me anything upfront. I’ll make the clothes, send them to you, and ship them.

If you receive it and you’re not happy with the fabric or the finishing, send it back.” That bold step usually changes their mindset. Now, we’re gradually breaking those barriers. It’s because we’ve stayed consistent, we deliver good work, and we’ve built trust. Quality is very important to us, and we don’t compromise on it not in our fabric, not in our finishing. Our standard is high, and our integrity is what keeps customers coming back.

In fact, some UK customers have told us that other designers sold them expensive clothes, but the fabric wasn’t even worth the price. But with us, they’re always happy with the quality they can see and feel the difference.

Where do you see Nigerian fashion in the next five to ten years?

Nigerian fashion will be like afrobeats music in the next ten years, because we are passionate people in the industry, and we are doing it big time. We are not lazy. We focus on delivering quality jobs, and that is the best way to go about in life. And the fashion industry will come to a point in time that will give Nigeria a positive image on a global stage.

Do you believe the Nigerian government is doing enough to support the fashion industry?

I feel the Nigerian government does not understand the creative industry the way they think they do. Because if they do, they will do everything to support the creative industry, because that’s the way to go.

And the fashion industry shouldn’t be left out, because our fashion designers, the way they are shipping things out, they are contributing to the Nigerian economy.

For example, I ship in and out of Nigeria every month to the United Kingdom, which means we are contributing to the Nigerian GDP. So, if the government is serious about making Nigeria great like Europe, as Mr President is always emphasising, they should invest more in the creative industry, particularly in the fashion sector.

Most of us invest in imported fabrics apart from Aso-oke; even most of the Ankara fabrics are imported from China, Turkey or Italy. If you can get six working and quality textile factories in Nigeria, it will go a long way for us in the fashion industry.

What kind of policies or initiatives would you like to see that could help fashion become a major economic contributor in Nigeria?

For me, the policy and initiatives have to be tailored to the fashion industry. There are big fashion designers in Nigeria that the government can work with, and I don’t need to mention names; the names are there already.

They should just speak to five different designers in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and speak to them, the big names, and ask them, How can we contribute to your industry?

I’m sure these gentlemen will definitely write a list of things on how the policy can positively affect an average fashion designer in Nigeria.

Do you use indigenous Nigerian fabrics like Aso Oke or Ankara in your collections abroad?

Well, I do use Aso-oke and Ankara. In fact, the Ankara Baggy Pants is a collection that I’ve just made now, and it’s more of a trend in Nigeria. And here in the United Kingdom, people really love it.

I don’t do female apparel, but I can bet with you that females are disturbing me now for the same baggy pants I make for their husbands or their boyfriends. So, I just make exceptions for female pants, but not on a major scale. But for the male, Ankara and Aso-oke are really moving now.