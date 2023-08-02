Fashina Extols Virtues Of Outgoing Bowen VC, Ogunwole

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Nigeria, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina has extolled the virtues of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University, Iwo Osun State, Prof. Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole, describing his tenure as the best to have happened to the Christian university.

Prof. Ogunwole bowed out of Bowen University after five years at the helms as Vice-Chancellor.

FUOYE VC’s Commendations on the former VC were contained in a Press release on Wednesday by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Foluso Ogunmodede.

Professor Fasina, who alongside other FUOYE management staff graced Professor Ogunwole’s valedictory lecture and tenure report, described the outgone Bowen VC as a good Ambassador of FUOYE.

“His abilities as a wordsmith do not detract him from his cerebral capacities and logical inclinations towards practical problem-solving, research, administration, and informed collaboration for the good of any given venture and the generic progress of humanity,” Fasina said.

At the valedictory lecture organised by Bowen University to celebrate the outgoing cerebral Vice-Chancellor, Fasina who doubled as chairman of the lecture said Ogunwole “has done excellently well,” saying the Professor of soil science “is leaving Bowen more than he met it.”

Professor Fasina, however, tasked the incoming Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Babalola on how to leverage various foundational developments already laid by Professor Ogunwole.

He said: Professor Ogunwole is a man of vision; he has given Bowen a new Brand. We are proud of you. People called you coach here, meaning you have mentored a lot of people.

“You have laboured very well, yet you did not lose focus, especially in a private university where quality is the key. You have kept the standard and I am happy that Prof. Babalola is taken over.

“We will continue to support Bowen.”

The Bowen outgoing VC, Prof. Ogunwole in his tenure report titled “the face of the new Bowen: Promoting the Bowen Brand”, said Bowen has arrived, saying “We have proved that the progenitors have agreed to adopt in order to attain excellence in character and learning.

Besides, he said prayer and godliness and clear demonstration of the life of the Master Jesus were the pillars of his five-year administration.

This, he said was predicated on Godliness, Academic excellence, and Finance.

According to him, he was able to achieve success in Bowen as he devised capacity building and nurturing staff through strategic partnerships and alignment with programmes of key Universities and globally known institutions.

” Under my watch, he said Bowen got full accreditation as 38 of 40 courses were accredited”.

After about three hours of his tenure report, Prof. Ogunwole took a bow amidst pomp and pageantry.

FUOYE team led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Fasina included the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Prof Tajudeen Bolanle Opoola, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic, Prof. Olubunmi Shittu, the university registrar, Mr Mufutau Adesina Ibrahim, Bursar, Mrs. Bolanle Debo-Ajagunna, Librarian, Dr. Isaac Busayo and the Director of works and services, Engr. Folasade Adebayo.