Fashedemi Lauds Staff For Excelling In Service-Wide Digital Skill Literacy Training Programme

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr. Temitope Fashedemi, has commended five members of staff of the State House for their outstanding performance in the ongoing Digital Skills Literacy Training Programme initiated by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

Receiving the staff who excelled in the first stage of the programme in his office, Fashedemi praised their commitment to personal development and exceptional performance throughout the training.

According to a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information and Public Relations, State House, the Permanent Secretary said the achievement reflected the State House’s strong emphasis on excellence, professionalism, and innovation-driven service delivery.

“I am proud of you because you have distinguished yourselves in this critical training initiative. Your achievement underscores our readiness to embrace digital transformation and aligns perfectly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes efficiency and technological advancement in governance,” he said.

Fashedemi also lauded the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for initiating the Digital Skills Literacy Programme, describing it as a timely and strategic step in building a modern, digitally proficient federal workforce.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Didi Esther Wilson-Jack, had earlier launched a comprehensive, service-wide Digital Literacy Action Plan in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The initiative aims to equip all civil servants with the foundational digital skills required to thrive in a 21st-century work environment.

The programme, which commenced on September 10, 2025, is a flagship reform under Pillar Five, Digitalisation and Enterprise Content Management of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25). It also aligns with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS 2020–2030) and the broader Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, which targets 70 percent digital literacy among Nigerians by 2027.

The five awardees, Wassa Isa Francis, Ubong John Akpan, Abdulrahman Iliya, Oluwasegun Samuel, and Ahmed Musa each received digital HP laptop computers, personally presented by Dr. Wilson-Jack in her office.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, as well as the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, emerged among the top three winners for the first month of the training programme.