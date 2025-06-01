Fasehun Urges IGP To Probe Sale Of Late Brother’s Palm Tree Settlement

Share

Olufemi Fasehun, younger brother to the late founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Dr. Frederick Fasehun, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the alleged illegal sale of a palm tree settlement located in Ayeko Falm Settlement, Ajiodo/Akinjagunla community in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Fasehun appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure a thorough investigation and prosecution of all those found culpable.

“With due respect, we request your good office to direct a diligent investigation and harmonization of this matter by the Ondo State Police Command, leading to possible prosecution of those responsible,” the statement read.

Fasehun alleged that certain individuals conspired with land grabbers to sell portions of the palm tree settlement at suspiciously low prices, describing them as the “principal suspects” in the ongoing land dispute.

According to him, the disputed land, containing economic palm trees valued in millions of naira, belongs to himself, Ambassador Orobola Fasehun, and the late Dr. Frederick Fasehun.

He accused the suspects of parading fake documents and falsely claiming the property as family land.

“These individuals are not members of the family. They are deceitfully lying to unsuspecting buyers and illegally selling land they do not own,” Fasehun warned, urging members of the public to avoid any transactions with them and advising those who may have purchased land to seek refunds.

He disclosed that a petition had already been submitted to the Ondo State Commissioner of Police and emphasized the need for the IGP’s intervention to ensure transparency and prevent any compromise in the investigation.

“We are using this opportunity to inform the general public that these three individuals do not own the land they are illegally selling. Only a criminal would sell and immediately destroy assets worth millions of naira for peanuts,” he said.

Fasehun also appealed to the IGP to direct the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Zone 17 to ensure the investigation is thoroughly concluded and all those responsible are charged in a court of competent jurisdiction.

He expressed confidence in the newly posted AIG, describing him as a man of integrity capable of identifying and rooting out bad elements within the system who may be undermining justice.

Lamenting the growing issue of land grabbing in Ondo State, Fasehun alleged that some land speculators collude with law enforcement officers to obstruct justice with impunity.

“We urge the IGP to immediately return the matter to the Ondo State Commissioner of Police for proper due diligence and onward prosecution,” he added.

