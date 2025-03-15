Fascinating flavours of La Campagne Tropicana Hills, Forest, Caves Ondo

Share

La Campagne Tropicana Hills, Forest, and Caves Resort Ondo recently played host to members of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and other stakeholders led by the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung and NATOP President, Hajia Bolaji Mustapha.

The occasion was to unveil the resort to NATOP members and other stakeholders by exposing them to it facilities and services and Ondo town’s tourism offerings. This latest effort by the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is also the owner of the Ondo cave resort, is a commitment on his part to expanding the frontiers of Destination Nigeria.

Situating a resort in his home town, Ondo, one of the major towns of Ondo State, is part of efforts by Akinboboye, who is also the Founder of the Motherland Beckons Initiative and Continent Building, to develop Ondo into a tourism hub. The Asun Carnival, which holds yearly in Ondo town is one of the activities created by him to draw traffic to the town and expose tourists to the immersive experience on offer.

The project is a long term vision that will transform Ondo town and create access to a range of attractions within the South West axis where notable tourist attractions like Idanre Hills, Erin Ijesa Waterfalls, Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, and the traditional palace of Owoh, are pull factors.

With a serene and unique landscape up the Ita Nla hills, the resort is sandwiched between the crevices of rocks, caves and hills, a detour off the Ondo-Akure Express Road, Ondo.

The resort with an appealing natural pull is a beauty to behold. For lovers of nature and conservationists, this is one resort where you can feast on nature, relax and revitalise unhindered.

For anyone familiar with the La Campagne brand, a dose of the African themed resort brand that La Campagne is fully noted for is on display here in full measure. It is a marriage of nature and man woven creatively to form a resort that is a combination of modern sophistication and opulence with blend of traditional and cultural heritage woven together.

The rooms are stylishly built into the rocks using African themed architecture and local materials like silt and clay that give the resort an authentic African setting and flavour. The total concept is an admixture of being in the midst of nature in an Africa resort, but yet not foregoing the exquisite and elegant modern hospitality experience.

The reception area of the resort is like an open hut, with artistically decorated rocks jutting out, blending with the environment. The rocks are not removed, but blended into the resort. Guests have the option of dining inside the cave restaurant, or open dining plains on the hills, which afford you a panoramic or bird eye view of the sprawling Ondo town.

The cave restaurant is a labyrinth of openings that wind through different exclusive rocks and caves dining areas.

To get to the rooms, you would have to navigate through the pathway hewed from the rocks to a hut-like accommodation facilities pitched on pillars nestled against the rocks.

There is also a hilltop swimming pool, with a poolside bar and lounging area. Up behind the hilltop swimming pool are the Ola Rotimi rock amphi-theatre, a lawn tennis court, and a football court under construction.

Navigating further up towards the summit of the hills are wooden cabanas, a private lounging area and the concrete staircase leading to the summit of the hills. The staircase from the foot of the rock to the top is about 300 steps. The steps are demanding, the closer one gets to the top, the harder each step becomes. But right atop the hills is a natural cave that could serve as a relaxation point in future.

For any visitor making his way through this concrete staircase up the hills, what quickly plays out is a picture of Idanre hills if you have ever experienced the journey from down the hill to its summit using the concrete staircase.

Experiencing the rich offerings of the rich and its naturally inviting pull as well as climbing to the summit of the hills will be a delight and a fulfilling experience for adventure lovers and mountaineers.

Despite all that has been put into the project, Akinboboye disclosed that the project is less than five per cent of the concept when fully completed. It is a project that will encompass having modern zip lining that offers the kind of thrills and adventures that Nigerians savour in other facilities across the world.

The project is quite a gigantic one, stretching across 15 kilometers through the mountain range behind Ita Nla hills. Akinboboye painted a larger than life image of what the concept is and what the final outcome will look like once completed in the coming years.

For anyone familiar with his antecedents, the drama of making Ondo and the resort a must visit destination in the coming years is within reach. This is as he spoke glowingly of his over four decades sojourn in the tourism sector where he has made huge impact in Nigeria and across Africa.

Akinboboye: Passion is what has led me this far

“I have been in the industry for so long, a sojourn that started in 1984. I didn’t have a clue of what I was trying to do. I just had this particular passion to get it done. I had never built a resort before,’’ he noted.

Saying, ‘‘I had never run it before, but I just had a passion that we must create our own theme African concept, because of the vast population that we have around the world and on the continent, 1.5 billion people, both in the Diaspora.

‘‘But why is it that we have not had our own representation? When you sit back and you think, you find out that it is only when you take advantage of your advantage that you have an absolute monopoly, by weaving around nature and culture, put us way ahead most of the times.

‘‘If you have a lot of money, you don’t have time, or you have a lot of time, you don’t have money. When both of them come together, the problem we have is that we want to experience something different. I believe when people travel, they travel to experience other cultures.

‘‘That is the first thing that is constant in travels, educational tourism, because if you come for archeological tourism, you come for adventure tourism, religious tourism, business tourism, MICE, any form of tourism, one aspect of tourism that is constant is that of educational tourism.’’

Speaking on his dream, he said, “From the airport, you start learning the culture of the people. I brought in a European, and the traffic was so much that by the time we got to the resort, it was very late and I was apologising. I said, ‘I’m sorry that the traffic was like that. He said ‘no wahala.’ I asked him where did you hear that?

‘‘He said that was what everybody was saying at the airport. He has learnt that, and then I had to teach him how to use it because he would come in the morning and say ‘no wahala’.

“When we find ourselves in a particular environment, we find how to transform that environment into prosperity. When I say transforming an environment into prosperity, it does not mean that prosperity must happen overnight. It must be a process, there must be a beginning.”

…tasks tour operators on mutually benefitting partnership

He charged members of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), who were in attendance at the event and led by the President, Hajia Bolaji Mustapha, on partnering to market the resort and Ondo, noting that it is a mutually benefitting partnership that he seeks.

He said: “I am not asking you to come and do Ondo a favour, I am not asking you for hand-outs, I want us to do it together, Ubuntu-wise, togetherness. I want us to interact. I want us to look at: what is it that we can do? ‘‘We have the database at our resort, but we are not tour operators, you have the experience to say, how do we transform this into money for us? You are already familiar with the product, but now experiencing the product in a different terrain, it’s a different ball game.

“So, they will say, there is a hills resort where you can experience the best of African culture, hospitality, music and all the dances that you usually enjoy in Lagos. You can enjoy it on the hills. That is your job, but together, we can make a lot happen in that manner.

“This place has been here for thousands, if not millions of years. The narrative we put out today, will be seen by millions of people because of the advent of social media. It would make tourists say wow, I have to go there. That would make tourists say I have to go here. That might not happen within a year.

‘‘But when you have a stream of one million people saying I have to go here, some can travel within a month, some in two, three, four years, that is the narrative that I need us to build. Until you take advantage of your advantage, you can’t have an advantage. You might have an opportunity, but you won’t have an advantage.”

Onung: It is mind blowing

Amazed at the immersive experience during the tour of the resort and attractions within Ondo town and its environs, Onung described the experience particularly that of the resort as ‘mind blowing.’

“It is mind blowing that a man could do this. It has everything. He has kayaking; he has 12 rooms inside the place. He has a 25-room hotel inside the town. He took us there. He has Motherland Luxury Hotel in the town. He has a luxury lounge, and he is building an estate. He has a 500 hectare land for farming and other things. He is also building a housing estate. He has a poultry farm that produces 1,000 crates of eggs every day.

“It is unique, it is something that is unbelievable, for him to do all that, and you can see the efforts. It takes a lot of creativity for that to come out. It is not what an individual can do. At the stage that he is, the government needs to come to his aid. That is the private sector power, you know, creating a destination.

“We are looking at the Annual General Meeting of NATOP, but we said it has to start from Akure where the government has to come in. We can use that to open up the destination. It is a unique place.”

Ondo as a thriving destination

Asked if Ondo could be a viable tourist destination, the FTAN President said: “Yes, it is very viable. There are too many things to see in Ondo. You know all those things you are talking about like Idanre hills and others, which are just 25 minutes from Ondo. You can visit a lot of places in the South West. I think it is a very viable destination with a lot to see.’’

His thoughts were re-echoed by the President NATOP, Mustapha, who expressed satisfaction with the accommodation and conference facilities in Ondo town. She hinted on the plan by her association to market the city as a destination.

