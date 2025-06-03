Farting Can Reduce Blood Pressure – Study

Share

A new study has found that there is a link between digestive health and cardiology, highlighting significant implications for blood pressure control occasioned by passing gas.

The findings of the study are published in ‘The Science Journal’. A study by Johns Hopkins University similarly found that hydrogen sulfide, a gut-produced gas released while passing gas, has been found to have potential in reducing blood pressure.

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is a natural gas in the body that is formed when certain bacteria in the gut digest food. Although it’s most popularly linked with the smell of flatulence, H2S is also formed by human cells in minute quantities.

Researchers have found over the recent years that the gas functions as an intercellular communication molecule in the cardiovascular system.

The research demonstrates that hydrogen sulfide causes arteries to dilate, letting blood circulate more freely and reducing the pressure on artery walls.

The action, called vasodilation, plays an important role in the maintenance of normal blood pressure and protection against complications of hypertension like stroke, heart attack, and kidney disease, the ‘Times of India’ reported.

The enzyme responsible for producing hydrogen sulfide in the body causes relaxation of vascular smooth muscle, an important determinant of blood pressure and vascular resistance.

