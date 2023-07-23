Farounbi, Akintoye Unveil Voice Of Yoruba Radio/ TV In U.S

A former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi, leader of Yoruba Nation group, Professor Banji Akintoye, renowned priest and poet, High Chief Yemi Elebuibon, are some of the dignitaries who will unveil Voice of Yoruba Radio TV in the United States today. Voice of Yoruba Radio /TV, a brainchild of a socio-cultural group, Ilana Omo Oodua which is taking off in the United States is part of efforts to promote Yoruba language, culture, and civilisation internationally.

Also known as Voice of Yoruba (Ohun Omo Yoruba), VoY for short, the outfit, has its core values promises to ensure that its programmes are accurate, fair, and as complete as possible, says the organisation’s Sole Coordinator, Barr. Gbade Adekunjo, said it will one of its kind around the world. Providing more information, the Pro Bono General Manager of the broadcasting outfit, Dr. Remi Bamisile, said the Radio-TV is not only going to serve the needs of the Yoruba peoples across the globe but also showcase the Yoruba Language as an international language.

He said that its “presenters are trained to conduct their work with honesty and respect, and they strive to be both independent and impartial in their efforts,” even as their “methods are transparent, and will be accountable in its reports. “Our Yorùbá presenters are talented, highly educated, and versatile in the use of Yorùbá language. At VoY, we know that language is socially constrained.

This principle of sociolinguistics is what guides our broadcasts, both as it is performed and as it is perceived. Bamisile added that the station shall hold those who serve and influence the public about the Yoruba Nation to a high standard when it reports about their actions, hence the station would ask no less of itself.

“Broadcasting is a daily process of painting an ever-truer picture of the world, hence every step of this process – from reporting to editing to presenting information shall be done with utmost diligence. “VoY reports shall be accurate even as it shall pursue the truth and diligent verification of its reports shall be critical of its operations.

It shall take great care to ensure that statements of fact in our broadcasts are both correct and in context. In our reporting, we shall rigorously challenge both the claims we encounter and the assumptions we bring.” “We shall devote our resources and our skills to presenting the fullest version of the truth we can deliver, placing the highest value on information we have gathered and verified ourselves.

We shall not use foul language. “It is essential that we treat those we interview and report on with scrupulous fairness. Therefore, we shall make every effort to gather responses from those who are the subjects of criticism, unfavorable allegations, or other negative assertions in our presentations.