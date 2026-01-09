Faroukgate: Dangote Files Fresh Petition Against Ex-NMDPRA Boss

Days after withdrawing a corruption petition from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has filed a fresh petition against the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The petition, submitted through Dangote’s legal representative, follows the withdrawal of the earlier complaint from the ICPC, a move described as strategic and intended to fast-track the prosecution process.

In the petition signed by lead counsel, Dr O.J. Onoja, SAN, Dangote urged the EFCC to investigate allegations of abuse of office and corrupt enrichment against Ahmed and to prosecute him if found culpable.

The petition noted that the EFCC, working with sister agencies, is well positioned to prosecute financial crimes and corruption-related offences, citing relevant judicial precedents.

Dr Onoja further called on the EFCC, under the leadership of Olanipekun Olukoyede, to act decisively by investigating the allegations and pursuing prosecution where necessary.

He stressed that prompt handling of the matter would not only be expedient but would also serve as a deterrent to other public officials with similar tendencies.

The latest development, according to the petitioners, underscores Dangote’s commitment to transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

It would be recalled that on December 14, 2025, Dangote publicly raised concerns over Ahmed’s financial dealings, alleging that the former regulator lived far beyond his legitimate means.

Dangote claimed that four of Ahmed’s children attended elite secondary schools in Switzerland, with costs allegedly running into several millions of dollars, raising questions about possible conflicts of interest and the integrity of regulatory oversight in the downstream petroleum industry.

Dangote listed the schools attended by Ahmed’s children as Montreux School, Aiglon College, Institut Le Rosey and La Garenne International School, estimating annual tuition, travel and upkeep at about $200,000 per child. He claimed this amounted to roughly $5 million over six years of secondary education.

The petition further alleged that an additional $2 million was spent on tertiary education for the children, including about $210,000 for a 2025 MBA programme at Harvard.

“Nigerians deserve to know the source of these funds, especially when many parents in Mr. Ahmed’s home state of Sokoto struggle to pay as little as N10,000 in school fees,” Dangote was quoted as saying.

The petition ultimately calls for a comprehensive investigation to ensure accountability and to restore public confidence in Nigeria’s regulatory institutions.