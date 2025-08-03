Farouk To Tinubu: Probe Adamawa Flood Disaster, Punish Culprits

Former Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Idi Farouk, has called on President Bola Tinubu to set up a panel to investigate the recent flood disaster in Yola, Adamawa State.

Farouk said the probe was necessary given the significant loss of lives and the conflicting accounts surrounding the cause of the incident. The flash floods, which occurred about a week ago, affected five communities, leaving at least 25 people dead and displacing 5,560 others from their homes. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has since established a camp at the Aliyu Musdafa College in Yola to provide basic relief materials for the displaced residents.

While some locals attribute the disaster to heavy rainfall, others insist it was triggered by water released from a dam in the Bole area, where a Chinese mining firm is operating. However, the Adamawa State Government has absolved the company, Hydro Resources Limited, of any wrongdoing, clearing it of responsibility for the floods and defending its mining activities near the Uki Earth Dam.

Farouk, however, disagrees with the state government’s position. He argued that a thorough investigation is necessary, especially given allegations from affected residents pointing fingers at the company. According to him, such claims should not be dismissed lightly, particularly amid growing concerns over illegal mining operations depleting Nigeria’s natural resources and damaging the environment.

“It is totally wrong to say the flood didn’t come from the mining site without first conducting a thorough investigation. We cannot continue to deceive ourselves. The mining activities may have triggered the flood because normal rainwater wouldn’t have come with such force. I call on the Federal Government to launch a probe to uncover the true cause of the disaster,” Farouk stated.

He also expressed concern over reports that the mining firm may be operating illegally. Farouk warned that some foreign nationals, especially Chinese operators, are taking advantage of weak regulatory oversight to engage in illegal mining across the country.

“The Chinese are good people and friends to Nigeria. But, like in every group, there are criminal elements among them. Those operating without proper documentation must be identified and dealt with. If there are Chinese nationals illegally mining our resources, they should be prosecuted.

“The government must act. Our wealth is being stolen daily. If the Chinese want to invest in the mining sector, why not do it properly? Why should they engage in illegal operations? They should be properly registered with the relevant agencies, pay taxes and royalties, and contribute to the well-being of our people,” he added.

Farouk urged the Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, and other relevant agencies to intensify efforts to address illegal migration and illegal mining across the country.