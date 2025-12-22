Farouk Controversy Raises Questions Of Public Responsibility, Education Funding – Obi

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), raising broader questions about public responsibility, inequality, and Nigeria’s education crisis.

The controversy followed allegations by Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, that Ahmed spent about $5 million on the secondary school education of his four children in Switzerland. Dangote had called for a full investigation and public explanation over the claim.

At current exchange rates, Obi noted that the amount translates to approximately ₦7.5 billion, a figure he said is difficult to ignore in a country grappling with deep educational inequality.

Nigeria currently has over 18 million out-of-school children, the highest number globally, a reality Obi described as morally troubling when placed alongside claims of such enormous private expenditure by a public official.

READ ALSO:

While stressing that no one should fault parents for investing in their children’s education, Obi said the issue lies in scale, context, and moral consequence, especially when the spending is linked to public office in a country facing extreme poverty.

“The question is not education itself, but proportionality and public trust,” Obi said, recalling Plato’s argument in The Republic that neglect of education harms not just individuals, but the very fabric of society.

Obi presented a detailed illustration of how the alleged ₦7.5 billion could transform education locally. According to him, the amount could fund the construction of 25 fully equipped school blocks at about ₦35 million each, covering infrastructure, furniture, and basic learning facilities.

Each block, he said, could contain six classrooms accommodating 40 students per class, amounting to 6,000 students educated annually. The project would also employ 450 teachers, with a total annual salary cost of ₦675 million.

After construction and one year of salaries, Obi said the total expenditure would stand at about ₦1.55 billion, leaving roughly ₦5.95 billion unspent.

He explained that investing the remaining funds in Nigerian government bonds at 19 per cent could generate over ₦1.1 billion annually, enough to cover maintenance, learning materials, utilities, meals, and teachers’ salaries, with surplus funds for expansion and reserves.

“This would create a permanently self-funding education ecosystem,” Obi said, noting that the original capital would remain untouched.

Expanding the argument, Obi said Nigeria’s population of about 240 million people suggests that at least 2,400 individuals, just 0.0001 per cent of the population may have access to similar levels of wealth derived largely from public office.

If each of them invested $5 million in education, Obi argued, Nigeria could build 60,000 school blocks, educate 14.4 million students annually, and employ over one million teachers, effectively ending the country’s out-of-school children crisis.

Under such a scenario, Obi said Nigeria would shift from debating access to education to focusing on quality, innovation, and excellence.

“The Farouk controversy is not about one individual,” Obi remarkwd. “It is a mirror held up to our collective conscience, asking whether privilege will continue to coexist with abandonment, or whether responsibility will finally rise to meet opportunity.”