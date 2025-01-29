Farotimi’s Appointment Tears Fasoranti, Adebanjo Apart

Share

A major dispute has broken out in the Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-Cultural and Political group, over the appointment of a right activist, Mr. Dele Farotimi, as the Organizing Secretary of the organization.

The Afenifere faction loyal to Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at a meeting held in Ijebu-Igbo on Tuesday, appointed Farotimi as the Organizing Secretary despite the previous appointment of Otunba Kole Omololu in a similar position by the Fasoranti-led faction of the group.

At the meeting chaired by factional Deputy Leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan at Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State also called for the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

But a statement titled “Pa.Fashoranti Remains Afenifere’s True Leader” and signed by Omololu punctured the appointment of Farotimi as Organizing Secretary by the faction loyal to Adebanjo at the Ijebu-Igbo meeting.

The statement said there is only one Afenifere, and it is headed by Fasoranti, saying any appointment made by any group masquerading as Afenifere is null, void, and of no consequence.

It read “It is important to clarify that there is only one authentic Afenifere, which remains under the leadership of Pa. Reuben Fashoranti. This body continues to uphold the core values and principles that have guided us since the formation of Afenifere, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to the welfare and progress of the Yoruba people and the entire nation.

‘While we respect the democratic rights of individuals to organize and associate, the leadership of Pa. Fashoranti is the only legitimate and recognized Afenifere.

“It is imperative that the public is aware of the distinction between the authentic Afenifere and any other groups that may claim the name for political purposes.

“As we continue our work, our focus remains on unity, justice, and the advancement of democratic values. We are committed to collaborating with all those who share these principles, irrespective of factional differences.

“The future of our region and our country depends on our ability to remain united and focused on the issues that matter most to our people.”

