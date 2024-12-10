Share

The two-term presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has strongly condemned the delegation led by the 2023 candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to Chief Afe Babalola in connection with the detention of human rights activist and lawyer, Dele Farotimi.

Sowore who spoke on Monday in a statement on his verified X handle expressed his disapproval, labeling the move as a betrayal of the fight against “Judicial criminality” in Nigeria.

Sowore, however, likened Obi’s actions to forcing Rosa Parks to return to the back of the bus during the civil rights movement in the United States (US).

He emphasized the harm it does to the ongoing struggle for justice and fairness in the Nigerian legal system.

Using the hashtags #RevolutionNow and #FreeDeleFarotimiNow, Sowore reiterated his commitment to the fight for systemic reforms.

The controversy stems from the recent arrest and detention of Farotimi, who faces defamation charges brought by Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Civil society groups, legal practitioners, and activists have decried Farotimi’s detention, calling it a misuse of the justice system.

Sowore criticized the delegation for “begging” Babalola instead of taking a firm stance against what he described as “judicial oppression.”

The visit by Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, was reportedly intended to mediate and seek a resolution to the matter.

However, Sowore argued that such actions undermine the broader struggle for judicial independence and accountability in Nigeria.

Critics argue that this move sets a dangerous precedent, while supporters claim it demonstrates a commitment to peaceful resolution.

The #RevolutionNow movement, led by Sowore, continues to call for sweeping changes to Nigeria’s governance and legal systems, framing the Farotimi case as a rallying point for broader systemic reform.

