A human rights lawyer and activist, Dele Farotimi, has been remanded in prison custody over allegations of defaming Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, a prominent legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University.

The case, brought before the Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti on Monday, centres on claims made in Farotimi’s recent book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System, which allegedly malign Babalola’s character.

Farotimi pleaded not guilty to all 16 charges brought against him.

The police prosecutor, Samson Osun, argued for his detention, citing ongoing investigations and concerns over national security.

However, the defendant’s counsel, Dayo Akeredolu, opposed the remand, emphasizing that the case is bailable and that Farotimi, as a well-known figure, posed no security threat.

Akeredolu also explained the legal principle of presumed innocence until proven guilty.

Despite the defense’s appeal, Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun ruled in favor of the prosecution, ordering Farotimi’s remand in prison custody.

The court adjourned the matter until December, when further proceedings are expected.

