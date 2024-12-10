Share

Security has been significantly bolstered at the Ministry of Justice in Abuja as police operatives prepare for the anticipated #FreeDeleFarotimi protest.

The planned demonstration aims to support human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, who is embroiled in a legal dispute over alleged defamatory remarks directed at prominent Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Afe Babalola.

Farotimi, a renowned critic of Nigeria’s judicial system, is accused of making controversial statements in his book, Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.

READ ALSO:

The charges have drawn widespread criticism from activist groups, particularly the Take It Back Movement, which has labelled the legal action as unjust and an attack on free speech.

Despite warnings from law enforcement, the Take It Back Movement has announced plans to hold simultaneous rallies in Abuja, Lagos, Ekiti, London, and Toronto.

Organizers insist the protests will proceed to demand justice for Farotimi and highlight issues plaguing Nigeria’s judicial system.

In anticipation of the demonstration, authorities have deployed a heavy police presence at strategic locations in Abuja to preempt potential unrest.

As of this report, no protesters have been sighted at the Ministry of Justice, but police remain on high alert to manage any developments.

Share

Please follow and like us: