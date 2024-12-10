Share

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on Monday, led a delegation to visit the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and owner of Afe Babalola University, Afe Babalola, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

New Telegraph reports that Obi’s visit to the elder statement was in connection with the detention of human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, who has been remanded at the Ekiti prison.

During the visit, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) pleaded with Afe Babalola to consider the “situation” of Farotimi,

It would be recalled that Babalola has come under intense criticism from several Nigerians since he petitioned the police to arrest Farotimi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Monday, the court granted Farotimi bail in the sum of N50 million and a surety in like sum.

However, Obi has decided to try and mediate between the two lawyers.

A social activist, Moses Paul, posted pictures and images of Obi’s visit to Ado-Ekiti on X and wrote: “Today, Mr. @PeterObi travelled from Lagos to Ekiti State, dedicating the entire day to meaningful engagements.

“He visited Aare Afe Babalola at his office within the Afe Babalola University, where they had in-depth discussions on critical issues, including the situation of activists and lawyer @DeleFarotimi.

“Following this, Mr. @PeterObi proceeded to the prison facility where @DeleFarotimi is being held.

“In a private meeting, he expressed solidarity and engaged in a candid exchange aimed at addressing the prevailing challenges.”

