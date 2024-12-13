Farotimi Faces Petition For Removal From Legal Roll 

Share

The law firm of Afe Babalola & Co. has filed a petition with the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee seeking the removal of lawyer and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, from the role of legal practitioners in Nigeria.

The 90-page petition, signed by Ola Faro, a partner at the firm, was submitted on December 6, 2024.

It alleges that Farotimi violated multiple provisions of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2023.

The allegations stem from claims made in Farotimi’s controversial book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System, which criticizes the judiciary and several prominent legal figures, including Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, and the chambers of Afe Babalola & Co.

Titled, “Petition Against Tomilola Titus Farotimi (Also Known as Dele Farotimi Esq) for Violation of the Extant Rules of Professional Conduct”, the document accuses Farotimi of bringing the judiciary into disrepute with unfounded allegations of corruption against Supreme Court justices, Lagos State High Court judges, and senior legal practitioners.

The petition further alleges that Farotimi engaged in unethical practices, including bribery and unlawful access to judicial officers.

It claims he knowingly made false statements of law and fact, participated in fraudulent activities, and obstructed the administration of justice.

Ola Faro stated, “He joined his clients in committing misconduct and breached the law with reference to judicial officers.

“He knowingly made defamatory statements against judicial officers and used offensive language against the Supreme Court in his book.”

The petition also accuses Farotimi of distorting facts in his legal practice and undermining respect for the judiciary, thereby jeopardizing the integrity of the legal profession.

This legal action follows prior court rulings barring Farotimi from further publication, sale, or circulation of his book.

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja and an Oyo State High Court issued these orders, citing the book’s potential to inflame societal tensions and tarnish the judiciary’s reputation.

Farotimi’s arrest and subsequent arraignment before the Federal High Court in Ekiti State and an Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court have further complicated the case.

He faces charges of defamation and cyberbullying based on a petition by Afe Babalola.

According to the police, Farotimi’s book accuses Babalola and other Senior Advocates of Nigeria of corrupting justices of the Supreme Court.

Currently remanded in prison, Farotimi’s legal troubles have raised significant debate about freedom of expression, professional ethics, and accountability within Nigeria’s legal profession.

The petitioners insist that their action aims to protect the dignity of the judiciary and uphold the standards of the legal profession.

However, critics argue that the case also highlights tensions between free speech and institutional integrity.

