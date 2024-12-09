Farotimi: Ekiti Protest To Proceed Despite Police Warnings 

Share

The Take It Back Movement protesters have declared their intention to move forward with nationwide and global rallies to secure the freedom of Dele Farotimi despite a stern warning from the Ekiti State Police Command.

The demonstrations, scheduled for December 10, 2024, are aimed at protesting the arrest and detention of human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi over defamation charges.

Planned locations for the protests include Ekiti, Lagos, Abuja, London, and Canada.

The Ekiti State Police Command, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Abutu Sunday, banned all unauthorized gatherings, citing concerns about public safety and potential security threats as reasons for the ban.

The police expressed fears that some individuals might exploit the protests to incite violence.

Despite this, the Take It Back Movement shared promotional materials on their official X handle, urging Nigerians to refuse silence and join the movement.

READ ALSO:

One of the movement’s leading voices, activist and politician Omoyele Sowore, condemned Farotimi’s arrest, describing it as an act of oppression.

In a video released online, he said, “An unjust act of oppression cannot stand no matter how ‘well presented’ that it was done under the colour of law!”

He reaffirmed the movement’s resolve to confront injustice and bring attention to the plight of Farotimi and others facing similar suppression.

Farotimi’s arrest followed a petition by Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), founder of Afe Babalola University, who accused the lawyer of defaming him in the book ‘Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.’

The police detained Farotimi in Lagos and arraigned him before an Ekiti State Magistrates Court in Ado Ekiti last Wednesday.

Babalola defended his actions, stating that his reputation, built over decades, was unfairly attacked and needed to be protected through legal channels.

The protests aim to challenge what organizers perceive as a misuse of judicial power to silence dissent.

They also seek to draw attention to systemic flaws in Nigeria’s judiciary, advocating for reforms to protect free speech and human rights.

Protest locations include the Police Headquarters in Ado Ekiti, strategic sites in Lagos and Abuja, and international venues in Toronto and London, showcasing global solidarity with Farotimi’s cause.

Share

Please follow and like us: