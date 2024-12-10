Farotimi Denied Bail, Hearing Adjourned To December 20

Share

On Tuesday, the Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State denied prominent human rights activist and Lagos State-based lawyer, Dele Farotimi bail request.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that Farotimi was arraigned on charges of alleged defamation against Aare Afe Babalola, founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

During Tuesday’s hearing, presiding Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun ruled against the bail application submitted by Farotimi’s legal team, deeming it “incompetent and irregular.”

This decision followed a compelling argument by the counsel to the police, Samson Osobu, who challenged the validity of the application.

The case has been adjourned until December 20, 2024, when the court will revisit the bail request.

Farotimi, a vocal critic of Nigeria’s judicial system and an advocate for human rights, remains in custody pending the next hearing.

The charges against him stem from alleged defamatory statements made by Farotimi in his book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System, which reportedly criticized the operations of ABUAD and its founder.

However, the case has ignited widespread public interest, with supporters and civil society groups calling for justice and fair treatment.

