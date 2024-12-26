Share

Dele Farotimi, a human rights advocate and Lagos-based lawyer, on Thursday, said he remains undaunted amid his trial for alleged defamation.

New Telegraph on Tuesday, December 24, reported that the activist was released from the correctional centre in Ekiti State after meeting his bail conditions.

Taking to his verified X handle, Farotimi said he is not scared, adding that he cannot be ruined.

“Tomorrow will be ‘when we kill him’. They then use rumours to ruin him. I face no fears. I have none.” he wrote.

It would be recalled that on December 9, the Federal High Court in Ekiti granted Farotimi N50 million bail with one surety, following a 12-count charge bordering on cybercrime filed by the inspector-general of police.

