Nigerian human rights lawyer and political activist, Dele Farotimi, has backed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi’s single-term proposal for the presidency, citing past leaders who spent longer periods and produced little results.

Farotimi, an outspoken advocate who spoke in an interview on Channels Television, explained that longevity does not determine functionality,

According to him, “Olusegun Obasanjo had eight years; what did he do with it? (Muhammadu) Buhari had eight years; what did he do with it? He ruined Nigeria. (President Bola) Tinubu has had two years, and he is taking us back 50 years.

“So it’s not really about how much time the person spends; it’s a function of what they do with the time that they have,”

New Telegraph recalls that Obasanjo was in office from May 1999 to May 2007, while the late Buhari served as president from May 2015 to May 2023.

Farotimi expressed his interest in the results of Obi’s one-term plan, saying, “I first heard this one-term presidency idea from Peter Obi during the election cycle.

“It’s not about how long he says he wishes to serve; I’m more interested in what he intends to do with that time.

“If I ever run for the presidency of Nigeria, I wouldn’t require more than two years to do everything I need to do. You don’t need a long term to achieve lasting change, but the question should be: what does he intend to do with the one term?