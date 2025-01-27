Farotimi: Afenifere Commends Afe Babalola For Deferring To Ooni, Yoruba Obas

Share

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, Afenifere, has commended the legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, for demonstrating some ethos of Omoluabi by respecting the wishes of foremost Yoruba Obas in respect of the criminal case he filed against Barrister Dele Farotimi.

Afenifere made its position known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, made available to the New Telegraph in Ibadan.

It would be recalled that Chief Babalola had sued Mr Farotimi for defaming him in his (Farotimi’s) book titled ‘Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System’.

The defendant, Farotimi, was granted bail in the sum of N30 million by an Akure High Court where he was arraigned.

As attested to by the legal luminary, many people have been appealing to him to forgive the young man but he refused because of the need to protect his hard-earned reputation.

The coming of Oonirisa, Oba Eniitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, in the company of other prominent Yoruba Obas, however, left Chief Babalola with no choice but to succumb to the appeal by the royal fathers.

After listening to Oonirisa, Babalola said that he has not only forgiven Farotimi, but he will also instruct his lawyers to withdraw the case he instituted in the law court on the issue.

The high-ranking legal icon who is also the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, said that he could not disrespect Ooni because of the high regard he has for our royal institution.

Paraphrasing a Yoruba maxim on the need not to discountenance one’s source, Babalola said he has forgiven Farotimi as requested by the Monarchs even though he had turned down the same appeals made by some other prominent Nigerians.

“Among the prominent Nigerians were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Archbishop Mathew Kukah, former Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and Ewi of Ado Ekiti, to mention a few. He said that his answer to them “has been NO, but today, my answer is YES”.

He preceded this with a declaration that he was proud of his Yoruba heritage which, among others, underscores the importance of giving honour to whom it is due.

“By so doing, Aare Afe Babalola has demonstrated, as a true Yoruba son, a certain core ethos of being an Omoluabi. He came to defend his reputation and when he was appealed to by our foremost traditional institutions, he dropped the gauntlet. This is highly commendable” Ajayi said in the statement.

Afenifere also applauded Ooni and other Monarchs “for the bold step they took”, saying, “They acted as true Elders in line with the saying ‘Agba kii wa loja, ki ori omo titun wo’ – Elders would not sit-by in a marketplace to watch the dangling head of a child!’

This act has further demonstrated the valuable roles that our Obas – who are the Custodians of our culture and tradition – can play in the society if given the chance”.

The Monarchs who followed Ooni to Ado-Ekiti residence of Babalola on Sunday night were the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi III; Ajero of Ijero, Oba Adewole Joseph Adebayo; the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Samuel Adejinmi Adu; Alaaye of Efon Alaaye, Oba Dr Emmanuel Aladejare Agunsoye II; and the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti who doubles as Chairman, Ekiti Council Of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ilori Faboro.

