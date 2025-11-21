Farmlands Devastated As Battle Rages Over Possession In Ondo

Protests

The avalanche of protests and counter-protests in different parts of Ondo State (over the activities of land grabbers in various communities, promoting boom in real estate and housing, on the flip side) may be potential threats to agricul- ture future and food security in the Sunshine State.

And if not properly looked into by the government, with checks and balances putting in place and erring parties clamped down on. The first protest that took place at the Governor’s office in Akure, the Ondo State capital was by the residents of the agrarian commu- nity of Aponmu in Akure South Local Government Area.

The protest, according to the hordes of protesters was over the invasion of their farmlands by suspected land grabbers who destroyed crops and maimed farmers in the community.

So, the people resorted to protests, armed with placards with various inscriptions, including; “Mr Governor, please help us,”; “Our Cocoa farms have been taken over by land grabbers”; “Our Governor, Aponmu people are suffering from hand of land grabbers; and “Mr Governor, please save our soul we are suffering.”

The residents called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to come to their rescue to prevent breakdown of law and order. The leader of the protesters, Tayo Olauyi, said the activities of land grabbers have made life unbearable for farmers and residents of Aponmu. He said efforts to check the illegal activities of the hoodlums who usually come to destroy crops have proved abortive.

Threats to peace, life, in Aponmu

In a letter submitted to the government through the Special Advis- er to Aiyedatiwa on Special Duties, Comrade Bola Taiwo, the protesters sought the government’s intervention to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The people said in their letter: “This is to intimate your Excellency with an imminent threat to peace in Aponmu, arising from possible confrontation with land grabbers operating in the community, which may lead to a breakdown of law and order.

‘‘Aponmu is a multi-ethnic settlement, which, over a century, accommodated different ethnic nationalities across Nigeria, whose preoccupation is cocoa farming. Many people own cocoa plantations, which are their only source of livelihood.

‘‘Over some time now, this source of income has been under the threat of certain known and unknown individuals who claim that they were acting under the authority and authorization of a traditional authority. These people usually come in warlike manners, armed with attack weapons, forcefully take over cocoa farms, clear the farms with earth-moving equipment, survey, and sell away.

‘‘They do this with impunity, sometimes getting the farm owners framed up, arrested, detained, and later released after such poor innocents had been cowed down and silenced through brutish intimidation. Large areas of cocoa farms have been destroyed and annexed this way by force.”

Italemikan, Abusoro, Ateru, Igbomowo, Uloko Agbonden took to the streets. Few days after the protest of residents of Aponmu took place, communities drawn from Italemikan, Abusoro, Ateru, Igbomowo, and Uloko Agbonden communities, stormed the Governor’s Office to protest the activities of alleged land grabbers in their communities.

Armed with placards with inscriptions such as; “Free Our Obas Now,”; “We Say No to Land Grabbing,”’ “We Want Justice for Our Communities”; “Mr Governor, hear our cry”; “Say No to Land Grabbers”; and ” Free Olu Igba”; the aggrieved protesters alleged that one Ojo Ajisafe had been terrorising their communities, using police and armed men to intimidate residents and arrest those who challenged his alleged land encroachment.

Communities’ prospects

Speaking with journalists, Mr Kokuma Isaac Akinwande, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said the two detained monarchs — the Olu of Igba Community, Oba Shina Olayeleb, and the Olu of Uloko Agbonden, HRH Moses Awonusi Apalara — were “framed” and remanded in prison through the influence of the said land grabber.”

Akinwande said: “We are here because of Ojo Ajisafe. He is a notorious land grabber. He came to our land claiming his father owns everything from Ita-Ila to Oboto — we have never seen him before.

Anytime we question him, he brings the police to arrest us. They take us to court the next day and send us to prison. He is using force to intimidate us”. He alleged that the two monarchs were unlawfully arrested and remanded in a correctional facility after refusing to cede community lands to suspected land grabbers.

His words; “Our two Obas — the Olu of Igba, Shina Olayele, and the Olu of Uloko Agbonden, HRH Moses Awonusi Apalara — are now in prison because they defended our land. We are appealing to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to intervene and free them.”

Counter protest

A day after, some other residents of these same organised a counter protest, disproving the claims of the earlier protesters and noting the two traditional rulers; the Olu of Igba Community, Oba Sina Olayele, and Olu of Uloko Agboden, Moses Awonusi Apalara were selfacclaimed and had ceased to be chairmen of the communities.

The counter-protesters were armed with different inscriptions on their placards including; “Killer gang! Land Grabbers Criminals Not King”; “Our Able Governor! Curb Tenants/Land Grabbers Excesses”; ‘Iranola Is A Land Grabber, His Killer Gang Almost Killed Ojo Ajisafe”; “Rented Crowd Can’t Undo Family Inheritance With Verified Court judgments.”

Counter-claims

Debunking the allegation that the Ojo Ajisafe family was an invader in the disputed territory, the spokesman of the protesters, Ademola Ajibade, explained that the ‘traditional rulers’ detained in a correctional facility were arrested and arraigned for allegedly attacking and injuring a farmer on the head.

They buttressed their argument with a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bolani Obideyi, addressed to the Chairman, Ondo East Local Government, entitled: Alleged Installation of Olus by The Yangede of Epe.”

The letter dated June 27, 2023, read: “I have been directed to inform you that the circular of the State Government stands. Therefore, you are to please inform His Highness, the Yangede of Epe to stop any further appointment and installation of minor chiefs with Ondo East Local Government so as not to cause any breach of peace in Ondo Kingdom.”

They presented Baale Agbondin, Chief Olu Faloye, as the authentic traditional ruler of the community, with a certificate issued to the effect that he was appointed and installed by the paramount ruler and Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom.

Housing boom threatens agriculture

Interestingly, the lands in dispute are farmlands being acquired by estate companies to build houses. For centuries, the fertile belts around Akure fed thousands of households with maize, cassava, yam, and cocoa.

Today, however, those same lands are being cleared for cement blocks, paved roads, and gated estates. From Oba-Ile to Oda, and Ondo Road and Olokuta, Akure/ Ilesha Road to Ayede-Ogbese, farmlands traditionally reserved for agriculture are shifting as developers are reshaping the landscape, clearing soils meant for agriculture to meet the city’s growing housing demand.

Farmers across the fringes of Akure said the rush for estates is pushing them off the land and threatening their livelihood. Many of them lamented that the soil that sustained them for generations is being traded for cement blocks and gated compounds.

Lamentations

One of the farmers, Chief Idowu Afilakae, described the loss as personal, and said “this land fed my children and grandchildren. Now developers are taking it row by row. They offer families quick money, but when the land is gone, where will we farm?” ‘‘In a few years, we may have to buy cassava flour from Lagos or Ibadan because Akure farmers won’t have space to plant.”

Market women at the Isikan market share the same worry, noting that tubers of yam now cost nearly double what they did two years ago, partly because fewer farmers are harvesting within easy reach of the city.

One of the yam sellers, Madam Folake Ajayi, said, “Once land is gone to estate, it is gone forever. We can’t plant houses, if this continues; food will be scarce and costlier for everyone.”

Advancing the arguments of the people on the other end of the stick, an urban planner from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Dr Segun Adetula, explained the adverse effect of turning agriculture land to estate, saying: “the immediate effect is rising food prices. The long-term effect is dependency on food from other states. That means higher costs and less control over food security.”

Growing Ondo’s estate market

While farmers lament the loss of farmlands, estate developers argued that their activities are not destructive but rather a contribution to Ondo State’s growth.

They insisted that with Akure’s population expanding rapidly, housing demand must be met, and estates are providing modern shelter where government alone cannot.

The Head of Legal, Jomav Homes and Properties, Ibiwumi Alade, maintained that developers are filling a vital gap, saying estate developers are not destroying the en- vironment but rather contributing to overall growth.

She argued that as Akure and its surrounding towns expand, housing demand must be met, and modern estates provide the infrastructure and amenities that government alone cannot supply.

According to her, estate construc- tion has boosted employment, improved access roads, and increased land values in host communities. Her words; “We are not just building houses, we are opening up new areas, creating jobs for artisans, and improving people’s standard of living.

This is development in real terms. ‘‘We are not land grabbers; we ac- quire land legally and follow due pro- cess. Our estates are bringing modern housing solutions to Ondo State. We create jobs, boost the economy and give families decent homes. Expansion is necessary if any environment is to grow into a modern city.”

Another estate investors, Kunle Olayemi, CEO of City Estate and Park, argued that the State benefits from their projects through taxes, infrastructure investment, and improved land value.

He urged government to provide clear zoning and faster approvals, which they say will help them stay off agriculture reserves while still driving urban development. Olayemi maintained that estates are not a threat to farming if government provides proper regulation.

“With clear zoning and strict monitoring, estates can coexist with agriculture. That way, we will not only protect food production but also help Ondo project the image of a modern, investment-friendly state. ‘‘Akure’s population is growing. If government alone handles housing, the deficit will cripple development.

Private developers are filling that gap. Apart from this, every estate we build creates jobs for bricklayers, carpenters, engineers, and artisans. Beyond homes, we are empowering communities economically.”