May 19, 2023
FarmingFarmersFarms Appoints Folorunso As Technical Board Chair

Prof. Olusegun Folorunso of the Department of Computer Science, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Nigeria, has been appointed as Chairman, Technical Board of FarmingFarmersFarms, an online newspaper that focuses on agriculture, environment, and entrepreneurship.

Technical board members are saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that the publication is of high standards, raise funds for operations and expansion, and develop comprehensive editorial policy for the news- paper, among others.

FarmingFarmersFarms is a young online newspaper, published by Media and Educational Consult, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. Other technical board members are Pastor (Dr.) Emmanuel Ajayi (Finance), Dr. Olatunde Oderinwale (Agricultural Reporting), Barr. Kelly Ogbe (Legal), Dr. Adewale Kupoluyi (Editor-in- Chief), and Ms. Juliet Egwuonwu (Operations/Secretary to Technical Board). According to FFF, the appointments were based on their pedigree and track records of achievements, as sound professionals.

