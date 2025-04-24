Farming Season: FEPSAN Confirms Fertilizer Stock Position

Share

With the farming season set to commence in earnest, the Fertilizer Producers & Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) has confirmed that the stock position of Nitrogen Phosphorus Potassium (NPK), a key chemical for fertilizer, stands at 400,000 tons.

Other key ingredient raw material stock positions in-country at various plants include 80,000 tons of DAP, 60,000 tons of MOP, 114,000 tons of GAS, while urea, which is locally produced, enables the plants to be restocked with just one week’s notice.

Addressing the media on Thursday in Abuja regarding the value proposition for the 2025 fertilizer season, FEPSAN President Abubakar Sadiq Kassim disclosed that arrangements had been made by the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI-NPK Ltd) for the continuous supply of about 150,000 tons of MOP, expected to begin arriving by the end of April; 100,000 tons of DAP, to start arriving in May; and 150,000 tons of Granular Ammonium Sulphate (GAS), also starting in May.

“Blenders have put in requests for raw materials to blend over 1 million tons of NPK. Historical figures from the past three years have been less than a million tons of NPK.

“This means that the industry is poised to push fertilizer consumption forward in line with the government’s agenda to double consumption in the next two years,” said the FEPSAN president.

With the upcoming farming season, he mentioned that stakeholders in the fertilizer value chain are working with the government to ensure a hitch-free farming season.

“The 2025 farming season is about to commence, and the fertilizer industry, in collaboration with key partners in government, is putting measures in place to ensure it is hitch-free. The association is grateful for the immense support that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government continues to provide to ensure that investments in the industry thrive and, more importantly, that farmers have timely access to affordable, quality fertilizers to boost productivity and ensure food security. The PFI is being strengthened to make it more efficient to meet the demands of manufacturers and blenders in Nigeria.”

“The fertilizer industry in Nigeria mainly supplies the macronutrients in the form of Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K), blended into different formulations called NPK. Other nutrients, including Calcium (Ca), Sulphur (S), Zinc (Zn), Manganese (Mn), and Boron (B), are supplied through over 90 blenders spread across the country. There are also three major producers of urea using the country’s natural gas resources. Thus, the country has adequate production capacity to meet the fertilizer needs of sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of fertilizer affordability and product quality, Kassim expressed concerns but emphasized that the association was working with the government to address them.

“There are two major areas of concern: One is how to reduce the price of fertilizer and make it more affordable to farmers. We have considered many initiatives and proposals. We have identified key pain points, which, if addressed, will allow us to produce fertilizer more cheaply.

“The biggest issue today is how to reduce the price of fertilizer for farmers. This can be achieved through collaboration with the government, so these pain points can be mitigated, leading to a decrease in the price of fertilizer.

“Secondly, there’s the issue of regulation. Today, there are 90 registered members producing fertilizer, and we have pledged to meet all necessary regulatory requirements.

“However, there are probably twice as many unregistered, unlicensed producers who are not covered under any regulatory framework, selling fertilizer to farmers.

“These farmers, unaware, are often being sold fake products. While the farmer may think they are getting better value, they are not, because, upon investigation, it will be found that they have been sold counterfeit products. These are our two major concerns.”

