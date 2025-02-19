Share

Farmers across the country have urged the Federal and State Governments to urgently establish Commodity Boards to regulate the prices of agricultural produce, ensuring fair value for their crops.

The appeal was made by the Farmers Economic Empowerment Association (FEEMA) at a meeting held in Kisi, Irepo Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The gathering, attended by farmers from Ekiti, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo States, aimed at addressing critical issues affecting agricultural productivity and food security.

In a resolution jointly signed by National Chairman, Professor Abubakar Ali-Agan; Vice-Chairman, Alhaji Adam; and Secretary, Mallam Bolakale Sidiq, FEEMA also called on the Federal Government to establish Special Rural Security Outfits in each state to protect farmers from security threats.

According to the farmers, these security outfits would safeguard rural communities from terrorist invasions, prevent crop theft, and ensure steady agricultural growth and peaceful farming operations.

To mitigate the recurring clashes between farmers and herdsmen, the association proposed the creation of a Mediation Panel, where aggrieved farmers can report farmland destruction.

The panel, they suggested, should facilitate compensation through structured discussions between representatives of farmers and herdsmen to ensure compliance and payment.

Explaining the impact of these conflicts on food security and national stability, the group stated:

“When our farms are destroyed, we do not retaliate against the herders or their livestock.

“Instead, we report to the leaders of herdsmen within FEEMA, and compensation is paid to affected farmers.”

FEEMA also advocated for all-year-round farming across the country, leveraging Nigeria’s abundant rivers and streams for irrigation schemes.

They urged the government to train more agricultural extension workers, provide a tractor-hiring scheme, and ensure direct access to fertilizers, chemicals, and other inputs without political interference or middlemen.

Additionally, the group emphasized the need for soft loans with single-digit interest rates and other financial assistance to encourage youth participation in agribusiness.

FEEMA also called for farmers’ understanding of the challenges faced by herdsmen due to climate change.

They urged farmers to adhere to the weather predictions and guidelines issued by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to improve their harvests.

The group further stressed the need for farmers to unite and strengthen their collective voice, emphasizing that they live in some of the most neglected parts of the country.

They called for increased cooperation and collaboration to protect their interests and ensure stronger representation in government.

