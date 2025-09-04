Farmers Urge FG To Release LG Funds As Adeleke Commissions Farmers’ House

Farmers in Osun State have called on the Federal Government to release local government allocation funds, warning that delays are hindering grassroots development and limiting the state government’s capacity to support rural communities.

The appeal came during the commissioning of the Osun State Farmers’ House and the distribution of farm inputs to 300 rice farmers in Okebaale, Osogbo, on Thursday. Farmer Suleimon Araokanmi acknowledged the state government’s support but stressed the need for federal funds to enable broader interventions.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, in his remarks, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to agriculture, describing it as both the “history and backbone” of Osun’s economy. He highlighted initiatives including the distribution of pigs, broiler chicks, cassava stems, agrochemicals, cash crop seedlings, vegetable seeds, and the procurement of 31 tractors across the federal constituencies.

“Agriculture is central to our economy. Through Osun-CARES, we are investing in rural roads, irrigation, storage facilities, and other infrastructure to support farmers,” Adeleke said. On the Farmers’ House, he added, “This project symbolizes our government’s commitment to food security. Today, over 300 rice farmers will go home with free paddy rice seeds to boost production.”

The governor also encouraged citizens to participate actively in the democratic process, noting that sustained agricultural and developmental progress depends on civic engagement ahead of the 2026 governorship elections.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Otunba Tola Faseru, described the event as “historic,” noting that the foundation of the Farmers’ House was laid during the administration of former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola and completed under Adeleke. Faseru highlighted the state’s empowerment efforts, including training youths, women, and people with disabilities in pig production, and supporting poultry farmers with the Osun Broilers Out-grower Production Scheme.

He added that the selected 300 rice farmers would receive paddy rice seeds, herbicides, and fertilizers, boosting food production and advancing Osun’s goal of food sufficiency.